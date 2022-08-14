Colts vs. Bills: Player of the Game in preseason Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts may have lost their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bill on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed some encouraging development in his game.

The second-year quarterback came into the preseason opener during the third quarter after starter Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles combined to play the entire first half of the game with the first and second teams, respectively.

Ehlinger played the entire third quarter and half of the fourth quarter and wound up with a strong stat line.

The 2021 sixth-round pick completed 10-of-11 passes (90%) for 88 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 139.8 passer rating. He also added four carries for 24 rushing yards.

Ehlinger came into the game and worked the quick passing game well. He didn’t try to do too much against the third and fourth-string defense for the Bills. It worked out well for him as he commanded the offense with high-percentage throws.

What was most evident with Ehlinger was his poise in the pocket. He remained vigilant with pressure in his face and didn’t crumble on the move. He had a few nice throws to rookie tight end Jelani Woods, including an 11-yard touchdown after evading pressure.

The Colts are only going to keep two quarterbacks on the active roster, but Ehlinger showed a lot of improvement to his game and continued to make his case as the QB3.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers, Keke Coutee injured in preseason opener WATCH: Colts' Jelani Woods catches TD in preseason opener Colts' Isaiah Rodgers (head) ruled out vs. Bills

List

Colts lose to Bills, 27-24: Here's how Twitter reacted

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire