Colts vs. Bills: Key matchups to watch in Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) are hoping to upset the Buffalo Bills (6-3) on the road at Highmark Stadium in Week 11.

A game that has plenty of playoff implications for both sides, the Colts have yet to beat a team with a record above .500 this season. They’ll have their chance to do so against a Bills team that is led by quarterback Josh Allen, who carved up the defense during the wild-card game in the 2020 postseason.

This game will come down to a handful of matchups that will determine the outcome. Here are the key matchups to keep an eye on in the Week 11 bout:

Colts OL vs. Bills DL

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

This is the matchup that very well could determine the outcome of the game over all others. The Colts offensive line hasn’t been playing like the elite unit we expected them to but they’ve come along in recent weeks. The erratic play of left tackle Eric Fisher is a concern while the rotation at right guard between Chris Reed and Mark Glowinski is still ongoing.

But this is essentially where the Colts can pull off the upset. That said, it won’t be easy. The Bills have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Former Colts first-round pick Jerry Hughes is still tormenting quarterbacks form the edge while rookie Greg Rousseau appears to be a solid addition from the 2021 NFL draft. Their interior defensive line is stout with Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips eating up gaps.

The Colts want to establish the run with Jonathan Taylor but they’ll need to protect Carson Wentz in order to stay in this game. The matchup against the Bills defensive line isn’t going to be fun but if Indy can win that phase, they’ll have a chance at the upset.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bills CB Tre'Davious White

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Pittman Jr. is enjoying an incredible breakout season and now he gets one of his toughest tests of the campaign. While Pittman Jr. has taken over as the engine of the passing game, White will be there to give him fits on Sunday—as he’s done the entire season and the majority of his career.

White is enjoying an All-Pro caliber season. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowing just a 58.7 passer rating in coverage and 9.9 yards per reception on a 51.9% reception rate. Those are incredible numbers.

Pittman Jr., meanwhile, leads the Colts in targets (76), receptions (55), receiving yards (729) and receiving touchdowns (5). The last time these two teams played in the wild-card game, Pittman Jr. had five receptions for 90 yards. This will be a good test for the second-year wide receiver to prove himself yet again.

Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Bills LT Dion Dawkins

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The pass rush will always be the biggest concern for the Colts defense on a given week. Even against an average-at-best pass-blocking unit like the Bills, we never know which pass rush will show up. Fortunately, the emergence of Paye has quelled some of those concerns.

Paye has been coming along in recent weeks showing an improvement with his pass-rush plan. We’re finally seeing the tenacity combined with a calculated plan from the rookie. It’s why he’s been able to rack up 17 pressures and his first career sack in just the last two games.

Dawkins will be protecting Josh Allen’s blindside. He’s been solid for the most part but there has been volatility to his game this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Dawkins has allowed two sacks and 16 total pressures this season. 10 of those pressures came in two separate games.

If Paye is truly turning into the pass rusher the Colts believe he can be, there is a chance he’s making an impact on several plays.

Colts CBs vs. Bills WR Stefon Diggs

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Colts don’t have the scheme or personnel to shadow Diggs the entire game so it will be a collective effort from the entire secondary. And that’s probably necessary given the elite talent Diggs brings to the field.

Working as a flanker in the truest sense of the role, Diggs will have his snaps against everybody. He’ll face Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes (if he plays) on the boundary while getting a few reps against one of the best slot corners in Kenny Moore II at times.

Diggs may not be having the ridiculous season he enjoyed in 2020, but he’s still the priority threat outside of Josh Allen. The passing game starts with Diggs whether it’s him directly impacting the outcome or drawing coverage to open lanes for Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.

The Colts have gotten strong play from Ya-Sin, Moore and Isaiah Rodgers this season. But it will be a tough test to collectively stop Diggs.

