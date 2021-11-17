Colts vs. Bills: Initial injury report for Week 11
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.
While the Colts had enjoyed a short injury report over the last two weeks, the same cannot be said for this week. The list is much more extensive with some big names on it.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Abdomen/Throat/Back
DNP
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Back
DNP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle/Hand
DNP
DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Ankle
DNP
T Braden Smith
Elbow
DNP
Calf
LP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
FP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle
FP
LB E.J. Speed
Knee
FP
Notes
DT DeForest Buckner appears to be dealing with multiple injuries. He played through the back injury in Week 10 and played well but he’ll need to be monitored.
CB Xavier Rhodes practiced for the first time in two weeks so there’s a good chance he returns as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.
All of those who didn’t practice Wednesday will likely need to log at least a limited practice by Friday in order to have a chance to play against the Bills.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bills in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
WR Cole Beasley
Ribs
DNP
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Hamstring
DNP
RB Taiwan Jones
Illness
DNP
LB Matt Milano
Shoulder
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts worked out S Adrian Colbert
Colts protect two practice squad players in Week 11
Colts cut S Jordan Lucas from practice squad IR
List
Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 11