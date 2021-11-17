Colts vs. Bills: Initial injury report for Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

While the Colts had enjoyed a short injury report over the last two weeks, the same cannot be said for this week. The list is much more extensive with some big names on it.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Abdomen/Throat/Back

DNP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Back

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Hand

DNP

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Ankle

DNP

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

FP

LB E.J. Speed

Knee

FP

Notes

  • DT DeForest Buckner appears to be dealing with multiple injuries. He played through the back injury in Week 10 and played well but he’ll need to be monitored.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes practiced for the first time in two weeks so there’s a good chance he returns as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.

  • All of those who didn’t practice Wednesday will likely need to log at least a limited practice by Friday in order to have a chance to play against the Bills.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Bills in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

WR Cole Beasley

Ribs

DNP

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Hamstring

DNP

RB Taiwan Jones

Illness

DNP

LB Matt Milano

Shoulder

LP

