Colts vs. Bills: Inactive players for Week 11

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

The Colts only had one player listed as questionable on the final injury report but he will play through an ankle injury. This means the only players that are inactive for the Colts in Week 11 are healthy scratches.

Here’s a look at who will be inactive for this crucial Week 11 matchup:

Name

Position

Injury

Antwaun Woods

DT

Julién Davenport

T

Will Fries

G/T

Mike Strachan

WR

Marlon Mack

RB

Notes

  • LB Darius Leonard (hand/ankle) was questionable but is active for the game.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) didn’t have an injury designation but could be on a pitch count in his return after missing Week 10.

  • DE Ben Banogu is active for the first time since Week 7.

Here are the inactive players for the Bills in Week 7:

Name

Position

Injury

Tremaine Edmunds

LB

Hamstring

Jake Kumerow

WR

Cam Lewis

CB

Bobby Hart

T

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 11

Colts activate S Jahleel Addae to 53-man roster

Colts vs. Bills: Staff picks and predictions for Week 11

List

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Bills Wire

Recommended Stories