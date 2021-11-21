Colts vs. Bills: Inactive players for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.
The Colts only had one player listed as questionable on the final injury report but he will play through an ankle injury. This means the only players that are inactive for the Colts in Week 11 are healthy scratches.
Here’s a look at who will be inactive for this crucial Week 11 matchup:
Name
Position
Injury
Antwaun Woods
DT
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Marlon Mack
RB
—
Notes
LB Darius Leonard (hand/ankle) was questionable but is active for the game.
CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) didn’t have an injury designation but could be on a pitch count in his return after missing Week 10.
DE Ben Banogu is active for the first time since Week 7.
Here are the inactive players for the Bills in Week 7:
Name
Position
Injury
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Hamstring
Jake Kumerow
WR
—
Cam Lewis
CB
—
Bobby Hart
T
—
