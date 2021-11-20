Colts vs. Bills: Final injury report for Week 11

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their final injury reports included with designations on Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

The Colts didn’t have any players ruled out on their final injury report and only one player listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Abdomen/Throat/Back

DNP

FP

FP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

DNP

FP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Back

DNP

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Hand

DNP

LP

LP

Quest.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Ankle

DNP

FP

FP

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

FP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

LP

LP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

FP

LP

FP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

LB E.J. Speed

Knee

FP

FP

FP

CB Anthony Chesley

Illness

DNP

FP

Notes

  • LB Darius Leonard is the only player listed as questionable but he’s expected to play despite re-aggravating his ankle in Week 10.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes will make his return after missing Week 10 due to a calf injury that’s hindered him for roughly a month now. He could be on a limited snap count if he does play.

  • This is one of the healthiest injury reports the Colts have seen this season.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Bills in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

WR Cole Beasley

Ribs

DNP

LP

LP

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

LB Matt Milano

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

WR Stefon Diggs

Rest

DNP

DE Jerry Hughes

Rest

DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts have no players ruled out vs. Bills in Week 11

Top streaming options in fantasy football for Week 11

Colts vs. Bills: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

Recommended Stories