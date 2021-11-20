Colts vs. Bills: Final injury report for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their final injury reports included with designations on Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium.
The Colts didn’t have any players ruled out on their final injury report and only one player listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Abdomen/Throat/Back
DNP
FP
FP
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
DNP
FP
FP
T Eric Fisher
Back
DNP
FP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle/Hand
DNP
LP
LP
Quest.
DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Ankle
DNP
FP
FP
T Braden Smith
Elbow
DNP
FP
FP
Calf
LP
LP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
FP
LP
FP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
LB E.J. Speed
Knee
FP
FP
FP
CB Anthony Chesley
Illness
—
DNP
FP
Notes
LB Darius Leonard is the only player listed as questionable but he’s expected to play despite re-aggravating his ankle in Week 10.
CB Xavier Rhodes will make his return after missing Week 10 due to a calf injury that’s hindered him for roughly a month now. He could be on a limited snap count if he does play.
This is one of the healthiest injury reports the Colts have seen this season.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Bills in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
WR Cole Beasley
Ribs
DNP
LP
LP
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
LB Matt Milano
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
WR Stefon Diggs
Rest
—
—
DNP
DE Jerry Hughes
Rest
—
—
DNP
