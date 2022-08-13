Colts vs. Bills: 7 position battles to watch in preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills are set to square off Saturday to begin the preseason with an afternoon matchup at Highmark Stadium.

While the preseason is more about getting ready for the season, part of that process is sifting through the position battles that have already been taking place throughout training camp.

These three preseason games are crucial for players vying for prominent roles and roster spots, and it all starts Saturday against the Bills.

Here are seven position battles to watch in the preseason opener:

Left Tackle

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

This hasn’t been much of a battle thus far halfway through training camp. The leader of this competition has solely been veteran Matt Pryor, who has been taking every rep at left tackle since the spring.

However, this is the first time we’ll get to see rookie Bernhard Raimann on the field so it will be interesting to gauge how far behind he is in the battle now that he gets to see some live action.

No. 3 cornerback

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

For the majority of training camp, the No. 3 cornerback spot has belonged to Brandon Facyson. He has been battling with third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who also has had his share of moments making plays in training camp. This battle is far from over, and the preseason games should help determine the pecking order in the room.

Running back

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

There wasn’t a whole lot of clarity at this spot through the first two weeks of training camp, but Phillip Lindsay has emerged as the favorite for the third running back spot. However, his lack of special teams work should open the door for a fourth spot in the room, which has many suitors.

A pair of undrafted rookies in D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell are among the competition for the final spot in the room along with second-year back Deon Jackson and former Baltimore Ravens starter Ty’Son Williams. It’s anyone’s guess who the final running back in the room will be.

Kicker

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Story continues

As it currently stands, Blankenship is likely leading the battle for the kicker role, but Jake Verity is right on his tail. They’ve made the same amount of field goals throughout training camp so these games could certainly add some separation to the competition.

No. 5 wide receiver

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The top-four spots in the wide receiver room are locked up, which leaves a number of players battling for the final one or two spots in the room. It isn’t yet clear how many wide receivers the Colts will keep, but it will be at least five.

Shifty slot receiver Keke Coutee has been the most productive player out of those vying for a spot in the room. Third-year wideout Dezmon Patmon also has flashed during some moments of camp but has proven to be inconsistent in that regard.

Other players fighting for a spot in the room include veterans Isaiah Ford and D.J. Montgomery along with undrafted rookies Michael Young Jr., Ethan Fernea and Samson Nacua.

It should be noted that Mike Strachan should be in the mix whenever he returns from the PUP list, but that doesn’t appear to be anytime soon.

No. 2 tight end

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

We officially have a competition at tight end. While Mo Alie-Cox will start the season as the leader in the room, the roles behind him are up for grabs. Second-year tight end Kylen Granson is the favorite for the No. 2 role, but he’s had an inconsistent camp.

Meanwhile, draft picks Jelani Woods and Andrew Ogletree have been battling behind him as the latter moves up the depth chart. Ogletree has been a star during training camp thus far and has even seen work with the first-team offense.

Depth DT

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The spots behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are completely up for grabs. Two rookies in Curtis Brooks and Eric Johnson are in the middle of the competition while veterans Chris Williams and R.J. McIntosh also are battling for roles.

Williams has been dealing with a lower leg injury for the majority of camp while McIntosh has slowly made a name for himself over the second week of practices.

Finding the depth behind the starters is crucial, and these preseason games go a long way in determining those roles.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire