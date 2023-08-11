Colts vs Bills: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 1

Training camp is just about over and it’s time for the Indianapolis Colts to open up their preseason against the Buffalo Bills.

This game has much more hype despite being an exhibition match since it will be the debut of Anthony Richardson in a Colts uniform. While Shane Steichen won’t be opening up his playbook, it will give us an initial look at what the offense will look like with the rookie under the helm.

Including Richardson’s first time in NFL action, here are five things to watch for Saturday afternoon:

Anthony Richardson's debut

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

As I alluded to, all eyes will be on No. 5 when he hits the field for the first time on Saturday. Everyone will be focused on Anthony Richardson’s performance, but it is just as important to see how much of a command he has over the offense.

It will be a promising sign to see Richardson come out with poise, how he handles the communication inside the huddle and avoids any pre-snap penalties. Outside of how he looks ready for the moment, it will be nice to see him make some quality throws and use his legs to bring that explosive element to the offense.

Richardson doesn’t need to be perfect but a good performance in his first NFL game will show he is on track to be the opening day starter.

The cornerbacks

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The biggest battle that will be determined over the next few weeks is who will win the starting boundary cornerback spots. According to the unofficial depth chart, we should expect to see Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. out on the field when the defense comes out for the first time.

Guys that are expected to push for the starting roles that should see plenty of action on Saturday are the rookies JuJu Brents, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones.

With the starters expected to play around a quarter, according to Shane Steichen, it will be interesting to see if the backups get worked in with them and if not, how long Flowers and Baker Jr. stay on the field when the locked-in starters start to leave the game.

One last note is that Kenny Moore II isn’t expected to play due to an ankle injury so it is likely Tony Brown will work as the nickel corner with the starting unit.

Extensive look at Evan Hull

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The fifth-round rookie running back has a great opportunity on Saturday to impress the coaching staff. With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, Zack Moss out with a broken arm, and Deon Jackson out with a quad injury, Evan Hull is in line to be the starting back for the Colts.

The Northwestern product has the ability to be a three-down back so he will need to not only showcase his rushing and receiving ability but that he can be counted on in pass protection for Anthony Richardson.

With the Colts being thin at the moment at the running back position, Hull should play the majority of the first half to get him prepped as possible for the opening game.

Shaquille Leonard's return

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There was no mention of Shaquille Leonard being held out by Shane Steichen so it is expected that the leader of the Colts defense will be making his return to live action for the first time since Week 9 of last season. All the reports out of training camp have been positive for the defensive star and getting some live reps is likely a step in the team’s plans to get him to return to his old form.

Leonard may only play one or two series but getting him acclimated to game speed will be crucial to getting him back to being the playmaker he is. Just seeing The Maniac flying all over the field and making tackles will be the positive thing to watch for.

The rest of the 2023 draft class

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There are more rookies that will be making their debut for the Colts on Saturday. There are a couple of players on the offensive side of the ball that will be getting some early looks. Braden Smith was held out of Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury so fourth-round pick, Blake Freeland will be the starting right tackle.

Isaiah McKenzie is listed as the starting slot receiver on the unofficial depth chart but I still expect that Josh Downs will work in some reps with Anthony Richardson before he hits the bench. Regardless, Downs should see plenty of playing time in the first half and maybe to begin the second half.

On the defensive side, Adetomiwa Adebawore is in competition with Taven Bryan for the backup spot to DeForest Buckner. Buckner is not expected to play due to a foot injury so Adebawore should get in the rotation in the first half and some playing time throughout the second half.

Sixth-round pick Titus Leo should see a lot of playing time in the second half as he will be looking to make a push to make the final 53-man roster.

It should be noted that Will Mallory’s debut is likely being held off due to his hamstring injury.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire