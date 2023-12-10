Colts vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 14
The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) are set for a Week 14 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race, battling for wild-card spots with backup quarterbacks leading the way. The Colts are riding a four-game winning streak while the Bengals are coming off their first win with Jake Browning as the starter.
Here’s all the information you need heading into this Week 14 matchup:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH
How to Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (color commentary), Jay Feely (color commentary), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Broadcast Map: Those in the yellow area of the coverage map will get the game on CBS.
How to Listen
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 113 or 384, Sirius XM App
Sirius XM Radio (Bengals) — Channel 158 or 229, Sirius XM App
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
How to Stream
Upcoming Schedule
2023 Regular Season
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Result
1
Sunday, Sept. 10
vs
Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
L, 31-21
2
Sunday, Sept. 17
at
1:00 p.m.
W, 31-20
3
Sunday, Sept. 24
at
1:00 p.m.
W, 22-19
4
Sunday, Oct. 1
vs
Rams
1:00 p.m.
L, 29-23
5
Sunday, Oct. 8
vs
Titans
1:00 p.m.
W, 23-16
6
Sunday, Oct. 15
at
Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
L, 37-20
7
Sunday, Oct. 22
vs
Browns
1:00 p.m.
L, 39-38
8
Sunday, Oct. 29
vs
Saints
1:00 p.m.
L, 38-27
9
Sunday, Nov. 5
at
Panthers
4:05 p.m.
W, 27-13
10
Sunday, Nov. 12
at
Patriots (Germany)
9:30 a.m.
W, 10-6
11
Sunday, Nov. 19
BYE
BYE
BYE
12
Sunday, Nov. 26
vs
Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
W, 27-20
13
Sunday, Dec. 3
at
Titans
1:00 p.m.
W, 31-28
14
Sunday, Dec. 10
at
Bengals
1:00 p.m.
15
Saturday, Dec. 16
vs
4:30 p.m.
16
Sunday, Dec. 24
at
Falcons
1:00 p.m.
17
Sunday, Dec. 31
vs
Raiders
1:00 p.m.
18
TBD
vs
Texans
TBD
Injuries
Colts
Out
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), CB Julius Brents (quad), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RT Braden Smith (knee)
Questionable
CB Ameer Speed (hip)
Bengals
Questionable
WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), DT DJ Reader (back), OT D’Ante Smith (personal)
