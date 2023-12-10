Colts vs. Bengals: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 14

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) are set for a Week 14 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff race, battling for wild-card spots with backup quarterbacks leading the way. The Colts are riding a four-game winning streak while the Bengals are coming off their first win with Jake Browning as the starter.

Here’s all the information you need heading into this Week 14 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

How to Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (color commentary), Jay Feely (color commentary), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Broadcast Map: Those in the yellow area of the coverage map will get the game on CBS.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 113 or 384, Sirius XM App

Sirius XM Radio (Bengals) — Channel 158 or 229, Sirius XM App

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

How to Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Upcoming Schedule

2023 Regular Season

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 10 vs Jaguars 1:00 p.m. L, 31-21 2 Sunday, Sept. 17 at Texans 1:00 p.m. W, 31-20 3 Sunday, Sept. 24 at Ravens 1:00 p.m. W, 22-19 4 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs Rams 1:00 p.m. L, 29-23 5 Sunday, Oct. 8 vs Titans 1:00 p.m. W, 23-16 6 Sunday, Oct. 15 at Jaguars 1:00 p.m. L, 37-20 7 Sunday, Oct. 22 vs Browns 1:00 p.m. L, 39-38 8 Sunday, Oct. 29 vs Saints 1:00 p.m. L, 38-27 9 Sunday, Nov. 5 at Panthers 4:05 p.m. W, 27-13 10 Sunday, Nov. 12 at Patriots (Germany) 9:30 a.m. W, 10-6 11 Sunday, Nov. 19 BYE BYE BYE 12 Sunday, Nov. 26 vs Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. W, 27-20 13 Sunday, Dec. 3 at Titans 1:00 p.m. W, 31-28 14 Sunday, Dec. 10 at Bengals 1:00 p.m. 15 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs Steelers 4:30 p.m. 16 Sunday, Dec. 24 at Falcons 1:00 p.m. 17 Sunday, Dec. 31 vs Raiders 1:00 p.m. 18 TBD vs Texans TBD

Injuries

Colts

Out

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), CB Julius Brents (quad), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RT Braden Smith (knee)

Questionable

CB Ameer Speed (hip)

Bengals

Questionable

WR Tyler Boyd (ankle), DT DJ Reader (back), OT D’Ante Smith (personal)

