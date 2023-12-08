Colts vs. Bengals: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will be on the road for the second consecutive game visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) at Paycor Stadium for a Week 14 matchup on Sunday.

Riding a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2018, the Colts are right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The same goes for the Bengals, who are just on the cusp of the final wild-card spot coming off their first win with Jake Browning under center.

Vegas has the Colts sitting as two-point road underdogs in this matchup, according to BetMGM.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this matchup shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Link Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 24-20 Link Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Bengals 31-30 Link Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Colts 23-20 Link Mike Clay (ESPN) Bengals — Link Dan Graziano (ESPN) Bengals — Link NFL Network Bengals 22-20 Link Bill Bender (Sporting News) Bengals 21-20 Link Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Bengals 27-23 Link Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Bengals — Link Bleacher Report Colts 28-26 Link

Over at Tallysight, 54% of the analysts have the Colts walking away with a road victory. In terms of the two-point spread, 52% of analysts believe the Colts will cover on the road.

According to BetMGM, the numbers favor the Bengals. As of this writing, 53% of the bettors are taking the Bengals moneyline while 61% have them covering a two-point spread. Meanwhile, 70% believe the game will hit the over on a 44-point total.

This game truly could go either way, especially after seeing Jake Browning carve up the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. While that’s not an immaculate feat by any means, it was an impressive showing that this offense does have a high ceiling.

The Colts will see the return of defensive tackle Grover Stewart, which will make a huge difference along the interior defensive line, but they will have their hands full covering Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

This should be a competitive game throughout, and it’s no surprise to see analysts split on who will take home the victory.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire