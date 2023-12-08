Advertisement

Colts vs. Bengals: NFL experts make Week 14 picks

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will be on the road for the second consecutive game visiting the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) at Paycor Stadium for a Week 14 matchup on Sunday.

Riding a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2018, the Colts are right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The same goes for the Bengals, who are just on the cusp of the final wild-card spot coming off their first win with Jake Browning under center.

Vegas has the Colts sitting as two-point road underdogs in this matchup, according to BetMGM.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this matchup shaking out:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Colts

24-20

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Bengals

31-30

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Colts

23-20

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Bengals

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Bengals

Link

NFL Network

Bengals

22-20

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Bengals

21-20

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Bengals

27-23

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Bengals

Link

Bleacher Report

Colts

28-26

Link

Over at Tallysight, 54% of the analysts have the Colts walking away with a road victory. In terms of the two-point spread, 52% of analysts believe the Colts will cover on the road.

According to BetMGM, the numbers favor the Bengals. As of this writing, 53% of the bettors are taking the Bengals moneyline while 61% have them covering a two-point spread. Meanwhile, 70% believe the game will hit the over on a 44-point total.

This game truly could go either way, especially after seeing Jake Browning carve up the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. While that’s not an immaculate feat by any means, it was an impressive showing that this offense does have a high ceiling.

The Colts will see the return of defensive tackle Grover Stewart, which will make a huge difference along the interior defensive line, but they will have their hands full covering Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

This should be a competitive game throughout, and it’s no surprise to see analysts split on who will take home the victory.

