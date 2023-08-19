Colts vs. Bears: How to watch, stream, listen to preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are set for their only home contest of the preseason as they host the Chicago Bears on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Bears are opting to sit their starters following two days of physical joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield this week, it isn’t clear if the Colts will do the same.

Considering the reps and experience rookie Anthony Richardson needs, it may still be a good idea to get him a series or two with the starters.

Here’s the game information for the preseason Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-1) vs Chicago Bears (1-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch

Channel: NFL Network (national), Fox59 (regional)

Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Channel 88 (Colts)

Sirius XM Channel 380 (Bears)

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Indianapolis Colts official app

Indianapolis Colts official website

NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)

Upcoming Games

Thursday, Aug. 24 — at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:00 p.m. ET

