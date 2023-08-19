Colts vs. Bears: How to watch, stream, listen to preseason Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts are set for their only home contest of the preseason as they host the Chicago Bears on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Bears are opting to sit their starters following two days of physical joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield this week, it isn’t clear if the Colts will do the same.
Considering the reps and experience rookie Anthony Richardson needs, it may still be a good idea to get him a series or two with the starters.
Here’s the game information for the preseason Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-1) vs Chicago Bears (1-0)
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
How to Watch
Channel: NFL Network (national), Fox59 (regional)
Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)
How to Listen
Sirius XM Channel 88 (Colts)
Sirius XM Channel 380 (Bears)
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Indianapolis Colts official app
Indianapolis Colts official website
NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)
Upcoming Games
Thursday, Aug. 24 — at Philadelphia Eagles — 8:00 p.m. ET
Social Media
