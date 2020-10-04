Colts vs. Bears: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 4

Kevin Hickey

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are set for a battle in Week 4 and with some COVID-19 news hitting the league, there will be a slight change in the plans on Sunday.

Game Information

Indianapolis Colts (2-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-0)
Sunday, Oct. 4 — 4:25 p.m. ET
Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Television

Broadcast: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color commentary), Jay Feely (sideline)

TV Map: Those in the green region get the game on the local CBS channel.

Radio

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 135 (XM App 385)
Sirius XM Radio (Bears) — Channel 81 (XM App 226)
ESPN Radio

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

Injuries

Colts injury report
Bears injury report

Opponent Site

Bears Wire

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Download the Sports Wire App (Apple Devices | Android Devices)