Colts vs. Bears: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) have a big matchup ahead of them as they ready themselves for a Week 4 road bout with the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Despite the Bears having the better record and being at home, the Colts will enter the weekend as slight road favorites for the matchup. However, the game is expected to be a close, low-scoring affair.

While Vegas slightly has the Colts, here’s how some of the experts around the league see the Week 4 matchup unfolding:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 23-13 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 27-24 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Bears 27-26 Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Colts 17-13 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Bears 27-23 Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Colts 24-3 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 28-21 NumberFire Colts N/A Pro Football Focus Colts N/A Bleacher Report Colts 23-20

The experts on this are seemingly favoring the Colts a bit more than Vegas. Over at NFL Pickwatch, the Colts are favored in 60% of the picks as of this writing.

With Nick Foles now the starting quarterback for the Bears, the Colts have a bit of a challenge. But head coach Frank Reich has plenty of experience in evaluating the veteran quarterback and the Colts defense has been on fire over the last two weeks.

It should be a close matchup and one that is difficult to predict, but it seems the majority of experts are siding with the Colts to get their first road win of the season.