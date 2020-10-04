Colts vs. Bears live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 game online

How to watch Bears vs. Colts in Week 4 online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are 3-0, but the Mitch Trubisky era is over. Last week the Bears put Nick Foles in to lead another miraculous comeback in the second half.

Foles threw three touchdowns and led the Bears to victory. But now Foles gets the start and it's on him. Can he keep the Bears undefeated against a tough Colts team?

The big thing to know about watching the Colts-Bears game this week is it was moved. Originally slated for a noon kickoff, the game has been pushed back to 3:25 pm to fill the void by the postponement of the Chiefs-Patriots game because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Before the action kicks off, tune to NBC Sports Chicago's Facebook Page to watch "The Warm Up" with our Football Aftershow crew. Immediately after the game ends, change the channel to NBC Sports Chicago PLUS for the Football Aftershow, with host David Kaplan, Lance Briggs, Olin Kreutz and Alex Brown.

NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Coverage:

The Warm Up: 3:15 pm on Facebook

Side Cast: In the third quarter on Facebook

Football Aftershow: Immediately following the game on NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how to watch Bears-Giants in Week 2:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 3:25 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial

Radio: WBBM 780AM, 105.9 FM

Greg Gumbel will be doing the play-by-play for CBS, with Rich Gannon is working as an analyst and Jay Feely on the sidelines.