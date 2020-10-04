Colts vs. Bears: Inactive players in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) and Chicago Bears (3-0) have released their inactive players’ list ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Colts had two players ruled out for the game on Friday, including cornerback T.J. Carrie. This means the Colts will be without one of their outside cornerbacks for the third week in a row. Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was also ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list so he won’t show up on the inactives list.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 4:

Name Position Injury T.J. Carrie CB Hamstring QB Jacob Eason TE — Dezmon Patmon WR — Eli Ankou DT — Ron’Dell Carter DT — Noah Togiai TE —

There are no real surprises here. Carter was just signed from the Cowboys practice squad and with Trey Burton officially back from the injured reserve list, Togiai is a healthy scratch.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Bears in Week 4: