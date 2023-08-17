Colts vs. Bears: 6 things to know in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, for their second preseason game.

After hosting two joint practices with the Bears this week, the team will continue the battle on familiar turf against the squad led by Matt Eberflus.

Here are the six things to know for Week 2 of the preseason:

QB Anthony Richardson is officially QB1

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that quarterback Anthony Richardson would be the starter this season. Richardson had been splitting first-team reps with fellow teammate Gardner until just days ago when he slowly started getting more time with the starters. Add in a reasonably solid debut against the Bills, and this decision was a lot easier for the coaching staff.

Additionally, Richardson needs as many reps as possible to help his development. He can’t do that from the bench. His play hasn’t been perfect, but he’s already shown flashes of what he could be, and even Minshew recognized it was time to elevate him.

“This is his franchise. There’s a reason they picked him where they did. He’s going to be special,” Minshew said this week.

The Colts are still waiting on Jonathan Taylor

Star running back Jonathan Taylor returned to training camp this week after spending time away for treatment on his ankle. While Taylor was in Indy for a few days, he has now stepped away to tend to a personal matter. Several outlets confirm this is unrelated to his contract dispute with the team.

As general manager Chris Ballard stated this week, the Colts hope he will return once healthy. “I think the world of Jonathan,” Ballard said. “But we need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything.”

The safety unit has new faces

As Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and Rodney Thomass II (toe) deal with injuries, the team went out searching for help for the secondary. This week they signed two safeties to bolster the unit. The Colts signed former Jaguars and Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and journeyman Teez Tabor.

It’s unclear what roles Harrison and Tabor will play in Gus Bradley’s defense, but having competition and depth is something the team has never shied away from.

CB Darrell BakerJr. could earn a starting job

Camp standout Darrell Baker Jr. continued his stellar play from training camp against the Buffalo Bills last weekend. Baker, who has been turning heads, generated a pass breakup on a third down play that nearly turned into an interception while he was covering veteran Trent Sherfield.

If Baker continues to play well, he could land the starting job opposite Dallis Flowers and Kenny Moore II. It seems the Colts also think Baker has what it takes. In their second unofficial depth chart, they listed Baker as part of the first-team defense.

Slot battle heating up

The Colts have a battle brewing for the starting slot receiver role. Rookie third-round pick Josh Downs and veteran Isaiah McKenzie have been battling for the spot since the spring. Downs currently has the momentum on his side after a solid showing in the preseason opener and a strong outing during the team’s first joint practice with the Bears.

Downs is certainly the future of the position for the Colts if all things go according to plan, and McKenzie can provide nice depth at the position while also working as a return man on special teams.

Backfield struggles

The aforementioned Taylor feels he’s being undervalued as he looks for a new contract, and the performance on the field thus far from the rest of the backfield may prove him right. Though Deon Jackson had a solid showing in the preseason opener and has been pretty consistent throughout camp, the rest of the room has struggled.

The backfield, without much help from the offensive line, struggled mightily in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Colts need someone from this room to emerge considering Zack Moss is out with a broken arm and it’s unclear when Taylor will be back.

