Colts vs. Bears: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Chicago Bears for their second game of the preseason.

The two teams will be familiar with each other after having joint practices over the past two days. The quarterback competition has been settled but there are starting jobs and backup roles that are up for grabs.

Here are five things to watch for on Saturday night:

How Anthony Richardson looks after being named the starter?

Anthony Richardson’s debut wasn’t rainbows and butterflies the first-year quarterback was able to showcase what he can bring the Colts offense this season. While he didn’t show off his rushing ability with an explosive play but Richardson showed he wasn’t going to be easy to take down.

Anthony Richardson breaking Gregory Rousseau's tackle attempt and then finished the run strong over former Florida teammate Kaiir Elam pic.twitter.com/njGXEtAH8P — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 13, 2023

The best plays from his first game came on his final drive of the afternoon. The first was his dart throw on a 20-yard completion to Kylen Granson.

This throw didn't disappoint. Something you like to see out of Anthony Richardson. Squeezes the ball into the window for a 20-yard completion to Kylen Granson. https://t.co/smaKfZVU1e pic.twitter.com/WHeACg0wEW — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 13, 2023

Richardson also made a great drop-in-the-bucket throw deep down the sideline to Alec Pierce.

Just a beauty drop-in-the-bucket throw by Anthony Richardson. The offensive line also deserves some credit for giving their QB a clean pocket. It's a 34-yard touchdown if Alec Pierce secured the catch. pic.twitter.com/F3nXDySNB6 — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 13, 2023

After Thursday’s practice, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that Justin Fields and other starters won’t play Saturday night. Shane Steichen wasn’t available to the media so there isn’t a confirmation if Richardson will play but in my opinion, it would be beneficial if he does for a series or two.

It gives him the experience of prepping and playing on gameday and as everyone knows, he needs the reps and it can help develop what the Steichen’s offense will be with Richardson at the helm.

If Richardson doesn’t play, I’d still like to see him go through his pre-game routine. Also, if he is on the sidelines, it would be a positive to see him with an earpiece on and engaged in what is going on with the offense.

Do the backup offensive linemen bounce back?

The chatter from last week was about the starting quarterback but the underlying storyline as a worry for the Colts was the abysmal play from the backup offensive linemen. It is imperative that the depth of the offensive line improves so the team ensures that their new franchise quarterback is protected.

It’s not common for the starting five to last all 17 games so Indy will likely need to lean on some of the backups at points throughout the season. We are already seeing that in the preseason. Braden Smith made his return this week but Ryan Kelly (foot) and Will Fries (calf) have been out of the lineup during practice this week.

Danny Pinter (center) and Arlington Hambright (right guard) were in their place in the final practice of the week. We will see if Tony Sparano Jr. has made any improvement with his backup unit.

Will Mallory's debut

The fifth-round rookie has battled with a foot injury that caused him to miss OTAs and the start of training camp then missed last week’s preseason game due to a hamstring injury. Will Mallory has made his return this week during practice and with injuries to others in the tight end room, he was able to work with the starters in the final joint practice.

With all the injuries at the TE spot #Colts rookie Will Mallory is running with the starters today — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 17, 2023

The tight end competition was something to watch for during training camp but it really hasn’t heated up with the majority of them missing time due to injuries. This will be a great opportunity for Mallory to make his case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Growth from the cornerback group

Indianapolis is betting on an inexperienced cornerback group to quickly develop and not be a detriment to the defense. Darrell Baker Jr. and Dallis Flowers have the upper hand to be the opening-day starters as boundary corners. In last week’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Baker Jr. did flash his ability with great coverage on a third down stop.

Darrell Baker Jr. with the sticky coverage on Trent Sherfield. Almost got his hands on an interception. pic.twitter.com/ngfMkzAnks — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 13, 2023

The trio of rookies still have an opportunity to make a push for the open starting gigs. JuJu Brents is still getting comfortable after a late debut in training camp but I expect a better performance from him on Saturday. Jaylon Jones had a solid afternoon last week and almost got his hands to make a great play.

The star of last week was Darius Rush, he showcased his speed and what he can do if he gets his hands on the ball.

Titus Leo does a nice job disrupting the timing of the play to force an errant throw by Kyle Allen and the ball tips right into Darius Rush's hands and he takes it back for the pick-6. pic.twitter.com/aSeuMsqDGE — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 13, 2023

With the opening game around the corner, we are at the point where players have to separate themselves to earn a starting role. For the long haul of the season, the Colts need to see the entire group take the next step this week.

Competition for the WR5 spot

Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Isaiah McKenzie are locked to make the 53-man roster but with Ashton Dulin tearing his ACL, there is an open spot on the team for the taking. Dulin might not be a household name but he’s been invaluable as a core special teamer for the team over the past few years.

They will miss the All-Pro special teamer on fourth downs. The early favorite is Mike Strachan, who has made some plays this preseason but will likely miss this game after getting hurt in Thursday’s practice.

Strachan doesn’t offer special teams value but his ceiling as a talent does give him the edge. Chris Ballard could elect to carry an extra defensive back for special teams to keep him as the WR5 on the roster.

If Strachan’s injury turns out to be significant then there is an open path for a surprising name to make it through cutdown day. Amari Rodgers, Breshad Perriman, Malik Turner, Juwann Winfree, Vyncint Smith, and Tyler Adams have the next week and a half to impress the coaching staff.

