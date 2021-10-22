Colts vs. 49ers: Final injury reports in Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and San Francisco 49ers (2-3) released their final injury reports for the Week 7 matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.

The Colts ruled out four players on Friday afternoon to go along with safety Julian Blackmon, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles he suffered on Wednesday. Only one player on the final injury report is listed as questionable.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/20)

Thur. (10/21)

Fri. (10/22)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Knee

DNP

LP

FP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Elbow

DNP

LP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

LP

FP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

LP

Out

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Julian Blackmon

Achilles

LP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

LP

LP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Ankle

LP

FP

Notes

  • WR T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable and while there’s a chance he will play, head coach Frank Reich said it’s unlikely Hilton suits up Sunday night.

  • RT Braden Smith won’t play but is taking steps in the right direction by practicing for the first time since he suffered the foot injury in Week 1.

  • LG Quenton Nelson is still on the injured reserve list but has a strong chance to be activated for the prime-time matchup.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the 49ers in Week 7 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/20)

Thur. (10/21)

Fri. (10/22)

Status

DT Javon Kinlaw

Knee

DNP

DNP

QB Trey Lance

Knee

DNP

DNP

T Trent Williams

Ankle/Elbow

DNP

DNP

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Calf

LP

LP

LB Marcell Harris

Thumb

LP

LP

CB K’Waun Williams

Calf

FP

FP

DT Maurice Hurst

Calf

LP

