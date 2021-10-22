Colts vs. 49ers: Final injury reports in Week 7
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and San Francisco 49ers (2-3) released their final injury reports for the Week 7 matchup at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.
The Colts ruled out four players on Friday afternoon to go along with safety Julian Blackmon, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles he suffered on Wednesday. Only one player on the final injury report is listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 7:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/20)
Thur. (10/21)
Fri. (10/22)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle/Knee
DNP
LP
FP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Elbow
DNP
LP
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
LP
FP
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
LP
Out
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-Football Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Julian Blackmon
Achilles
LP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Andrew Sendejo
Concussion
LP
LP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
FP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Ankle
—
LP
FP
Notes
WR T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable and while there’s a chance he will play, head coach Frank Reich said it’s unlikely Hilton suits up Sunday night.
RT Braden Smith won’t play but is taking steps in the right direction by practicing for the first time since he suffered the foot injury in Week 1.
LG Quenton Nelson is still on the injured reserve list but has a strong chance to be activated for the prime-time matchup.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the 49ers in Week 7 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/20)
Thur. (10/21)
Fri. (10/22)
Status
DT Javon Kinlaw
Knee
DNP
DNP
QB Trey Lance
Knee
DNP
DNP
T Trent Williams
Ankle/Elbow
DNP
DNP
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Calf
LP
LP
LB Marcell Harris
Thumb
LP
LP
CB K’Waun Williams
Calf
FP
FP
DT Maurice Hurst
Calf
—
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts rule out 4 players vs. 49ers in Week 7
Colts’ Braden Smith (foot) returns to practice
Lorenzo's Locks: Colts pull off an upset in Week 7