Colts will visit Cardinals for Christmas Day game

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas for a quasi prime-time matchup.

We learned the Colts will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it was also reported that Indy will host the New York Jets for a Thursday night game in Week 9.

Now, we have another game to add to the list, and it comes on Christmas. It also has the potential to be a night game depending on how the time slots work for the other game (Browns vs. Packers), which reportedly is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are an exciting team in the NFC and if they Colts are vying for a playoff spot at this time of the season, it will be crucial for them to take this game on the road. Led by Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals have an exciting offense to go up against a strong Colts defense.

This is the first time the Colts will be playing on Christmas Day.

