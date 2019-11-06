Colts are very happy with Justin Houston

Pass-rusher Justin Houston is having a solid year in his first stint with the Colts. And that’s no surprise to the Colts.

“I guess because I was with him for four years in Kansas City and I kind of knew the impact he had on our football team there,” Colts G.M. Chris Ballard told the team’s official website, “and then to bring him in, not only the player, but the person and the leader and everything he brings, the other stuff that people don’t see day-to-day — what he brings to not only the defense but the entire team — [I] couldn’t be more pleased with Justin. And I think Justin, he’s still an elite player, and I think he’s still got a lot left in the tank.”

Houston, who maxed out with 22.0 sacks in 2014, has six sacks in eight games this season, putting him on pace. That would be his first double-digit sack season since the year he notched more than 20.

He has five sacks in the last four games, including at least one in each contest. He signed a two-year, $24 million contract with Indianapolis, after being released by the Chiefs.