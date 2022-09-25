Colts upset Chiefs, 20-17, with late touchdown drive

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off a miracle Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by score of 20-17.

In a game where the Colts defense showed up in a dominant effort, quarterback Matt Ryan helped lead the game-winning drive, throwing a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

While the offensive line still has several question marks, the Colts showed up in the biggest way possible.

Here’s everything we know from the massive 20-17 win over the Chiefs:

Final Score: Colts 20, Chiefs 17

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 7 3 3 7 20 Chiefs 7 7 3 0 17

It was over when...

AP Photo/AJ Mast

With eight seconds left, Stephon Gilmore batted a pass to Juju Smith-Schuster, tipping it to safety Rodney McLeod, sealing the win for the Colts.

Keys to the game

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The pass rush was wreaking havoc all day. The edge rushers were getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes all day while DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart were collapsing the top of the pocket all day.

Rookie TE Jelani Woods caught two touchdowns on the day, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds remaining.

The Colts were 6-of-15 (40%) on third down and 2-of-3 (67%) in the red zone. Conversely, the defense held the Chiefs offense to 3-of-10 (30%) on third downs.

On a third-and-six on the final drive, Matt Ryan was sacked, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on DT Chris Jones continued the drive. The Colts would wind up scoring the go-ahead score on that drive.

3 Stars of the game

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DE Yannick Ngakoue: Finally, Ngakoue showed up as the pass rusher the Colts saw in him. He only finished with one sack and two quarterback hits, but he was constantly impacting Mahomes. TE Jelani Woods: He only had two receptions on the day, but they were big, scoring the first and final touchdowns of the game. WR Alec Pierce: The rookie WR came through with a few big catches and one of them set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Story continues

Injuries

AP Photo/AJ Mast

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and OT Bernhard Raimann (ankle) were inactive due to injuries.

S Julian Blackmon (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during the first half and was ruled out at the start of the second half.

CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) left the game in the first half but returned at the start of the second half.

Quick Hits

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

TE Kylen Granson recovered the muffed punt on the opening drive inside the five-yard line. It led to a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Granson also downed the next punt from Matt Haack at the one-yard line.

LT Matt Pryor continued to be a liability. He was a turnstile all game long.

The entire offensive line struggled mightily in pass protection. They struggled with communication on blitzes and failed to generate much consistency in either phase.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. was held in check during the first half but exploded for 68 yards in the second half.

RB Jonathan Taylor was contained pretty easily, taking 21 carries for 71 yards with a long run of just 13 yards.

What's next?

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 4 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire