Colts’ updated roster following first week of free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are only a week into free agency and the roster has already taken on some changes.

Between re-signing some players, making trades and watching free agents sign with other teams, the roster for the Colts is very much under construction.

The second wave of free agency is always when the Colts are the most active. They’ll find some value free agents to sign while preparing for their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s how the roster looks after a week into free agency:

Quarterback

First Second QB Sam Ehlinger James Morgan

The Colts traded away Carson Wentz for two third-round picks while moving up five spots in the second round. They should be expected to either trade for a veteran or add a free agent sometime soon. It should also be expected that they add a rookie in the upcoming draft. The direction of the team isn’t known until a move is made here.

Running Back

First Second Third RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson

Nothing to really see here. This room is just about locked up.

Wide Receiver

The Colts need to add to this position badly but it’s hard to do when you don’t have a quarterback. Expect the Colts to double-dip in some way during free agency and the draft.

Tight End

First Second Third Y Mo Alie-Cox Michael Jacobson Nikola Kalinic Flex Kylen Granson Farrod Green Eli Wolf

The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox and have Kylen Granson returning for his second season. Outside of that, the position is full of futures contracts. Adding another body to this room before the draft is a necessity.

Offensive Line

Left tackle is still one of the biggest needs on the roster. They could afford to make a splash like Terron Armstead or Duane Brown while still adding some help in the draft. Mark Glowinski signed with the Giants so it’s likely that Danny Pinter gets the start at right guard.

Defensive Line

The big move here was adding Ngakoue via trade. He steps in as the starting LEO, which moves second-year edge rusher Paye to the other side to work as the Big End. The pass rush looks much more promising now but don’t expect the Colts to be out on adding more talent.

Linebacker

The Colts might look to add some depth on Day 3 of the draft but after re-signing Franklin to a three-year deal, not many changes are likely to come.

Cornerback

First Second Third CB Brandon Facyson Anthony Chesley Nickel Kenny Moore II Alexander Myres CB Isaiah Rodgers Chris Wilcox Will Redmond

Facyson is the first outside free agent to sign with the Colts and he’s likely to take the spot of Rock Ya-Sin, who was traded in the deal for Yannick Ngakoue. The Colts should be adding to this position through free agency and the draft over the next month or so.

Safety

Yes, you’re seeing that correctly. The Colts only have two safeties on the roster right now, and Blackmon is still rehabbing from a torn Achilles. Losing George Odum to free agency is a big blow and this position is an underrated need for Indy.

Special Teams

K Rodrigo Blankenship LS Luke Rhodes P Rigoberto Sanchez

The Colts will add a veteran kicker to compete with Blankenship but the rest of the room is set with Rhodes coming off of an All-Pro selection.

