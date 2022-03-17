Colts’ updated needs after trading for DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts made a massive move Wednesday by trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

While this move addressed one of their biggest positional needs of the offseason, it added another position to the list of needs because Rock Ya-Sin was the player sent to Las Vegas.

The Colts also re-signed a handful of players and added cornerback Brandon Facyson in free agency since the start of the legal tampering period.

Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ needs this offseason:

Quarterback

The quarterback position remains the biggest need on the roster. The Colts are likely waiting on the Deshaun Watson news to drop before making a move of their own. They could be in the market to trade for an option like Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan or Baker Mayfield. They could also add a free agent like Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota.

Wide Receiver

It might be hard to bring in a wide receiver of notability without a quarterback but that doesn’t mean the need isn’t high on the list. Michael Pittman Jr. is the only one in the room right now, which means the Colts have a big task ahead to bring in some help.

Left Tackle

The Colts let Eric Fisher hit free agency. They could re-sign him at the right cost but it’s clear the two sides are far from an agreement. The Colts did re-sign Matt Pryor but they are still expected to be in the market to add another option.

Cornerback

Some might argue that this position should be higher and I would understand. Moving off of Rock Ya-Sin opens a void on the boundary. The Colts are likely to add a veteran free agent here while it’s also a possibility they use some early draft capital on a cornerback.

Tight End

Even with Mo Alie-Cox returning, the Colts need to add to this room. They could bring in a veteran from free agency or target a prospect like Jeremy Ruckert in the draft.

Safety

In terms of need, the Colts have to add to the safety room. There are a number of veterans to consider in free agency but they have to add some depth behind starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon.

Story continues

Defensive End

Yes, the Colts just traded for Yannick Ngakoue. But you can never have too many edge rushers. The trade likely means the Colts won’t go heavily after edge rushers but it’s still a need.

Defensive Tackle

Like edge rusher, this isn’t a massive need but we should expect the Colts to add some depth to the one-technique spot behind Grover Stewart.

Interior Offensive Line

With Mark Glowinski heading to the New York Giants, the Colts could be in the market to add some depth at guard.

Linebacker

The Colts re-signed Zaire Franklin, which was a necessity. They are relatively set at linebacker but may still add a veteran to contribute on special teams.

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor. Nyheim Hines. Enough said.

1

1

1

1