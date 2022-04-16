Colts’ updated needs after Stephon Gilmore signing

The Indianapolis Colts addressed a major need Friday by agreeing to a two-year deal with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The cornerback position was thought to be a vital need for the Colts this offseason after they traded away Rock Ya-Sin in the deal to acquire defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Improving the pass rush made that move a net positive, but it did come at the detriment of the cornerback room. Now, the Colts added Gilmore to lead the boundary corners at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With Gilly Lock joining the Colts, here’s a quick look at their updated needs:

Wide Receiver

There’s an argument that the left tackle position deserves the top spot and that’s okay. But the wide receiver position needs to add more talent before the offseason ends. Putting Matt Ryan in the best situation possible is a necessity and that can be accomplished by grabbing a wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft.

Left Tackle

The Colts are giving Matt Pryor a shot at earning the starting blindside role but the position is still a massive need. Don’t be surprised if the Colts use one of their Day 2 picks at the position.

Tight End

It’s likely that Mo Alie-Cox will be the starter after signing a three-year extension. Following the news that Jack Doyle retired, the Colts will need to add some upside to the room at some point during the offseason.

Cornerback

Yes, the signing of Gilmore shores up the starting roles in the cornerback room. But adding long-term depth and upside should still be considered. It’s likely that Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson will compete for the starting role opposite Gilmore. Adding another depth piece behind them would go a long way.

Quarterback

For the 2022 season, the quarterback position isn’t much of a need. Beyond that, though, the position is still likely to be the focal point of the draft until the Colts find their guy. Even with Matt Ryan leading the way for at least the next two seasons, it wouldn’t be a shock at all if the Colts decided to use the No. 42 pick on a prospect they deem worthy of groom behind Ryan.

Edge Rusher

The starting defensive line is strong on paper and the development of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo is intriguing. But you can never have too many edge rushers.

