Colts’ updated needs entering Day 2 of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts addressed the biggest need on their roster Thursday night by selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Though owner Jim Irsay had jokes about potentially taking Will Levis in the second round (we think he’s joking), the Colts will have plenty of chances to add some starting-caliber players on Day 2.

Currently holding two selections—Nos. 35 and 79—on Day 2, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts looked to move back from one of those picks in order to add a bit more capital. They also could just hold considering the amount of strong prospects currently on the board.

Before Day 2 gets underway, here’s a quick look at the updated list of needs for the Colts:

Cornerback

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Without a doubt, the cornerback position is the biggest need. Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. are both in contract years, and this draft is flush with talent. Don’t be surprised if one of the picks Friday evening is at this position.

Offensive Line

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

We’re covering both guard and tackle positions in this one. The Colts probably need to add a starting-caliber player at right guard more, but they also have the option to kick Braden Smith inside and draft a potential starting right tackle on Day 2 as well. Regardless, depth and competition are needed badly, and there are plenty of intriguing options to consider Friday.

Wide Receiver

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Though Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce make up a pretty fun tandem, the Colts could use a vertical slot option. Veteran Isaiah McKenzie was signed in free agency, but that shouldn’t stop the Colts from going after a potential WR3 with upside.

Edge Rusher

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

You can never have too many pass rushers. It may not seem like a massive need, and the Colts could wait until Day 3 to see if anyone intriguing falls. But I also wouldn’t blame them for adding to the pass rush if someone they like is available.

Story continues

Safety

David Berding/Getty Images

Having a trio of Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross is solid, but Blackmon is in a contract year, and Cross faces a vital campaign after failing to make an impact on defense during his rookie season.

Linebacker

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A somewhat underrated need, it all depends on the health of Shaquille Leonard. We don’t know his timetable yet in return and if it’s going to bleed into the season, the Colts may look to add some depth to the room. If they are confident Leonard will be back, then they can afford to wait until Day 3.

Tight End

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a big need per se, but this is a really deep class and only one tight end went off the board in the first round. I think the Colts can wait until Day 3 at this position.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire