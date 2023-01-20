Colts’ updated head coach tracker: Known candidates so far

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their process of finding a new head coach for the 2023 offseason.

The search has been a joint effort between general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay after they parted ways with former head coach Frank Reich halfway through the 2022 campaign.

We’ll be tracking all of the requests and interviews the Colts conduct throughout the entire search so be sure to keep refreshing this list as they come in.

Shane Steichen

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 14)

NFL Coaching Experience

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2021–present)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator (2020)

Los Angeles Chargers interim offensive coordinator (2019)

San Deigo/Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach (2016–2019)

San Deigo/Los Angeles Chargers offensive quality control coach (2014–2015)

Cleveland Browns offensive quality control coach (2013)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive assistant (2011-2012)

Read more about Shane Steichen here.

Aaron Glenn

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 14)

NFL Coaching Experience

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator (2021–present)

New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach (2016–2019)

Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014–2015)

Raheem Morris

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 13)

NFL Coaching Experience

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator (2021–present)

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator/interim head coach (2020)

Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach (2016–2019)

Atlanta Falcons passing game coordinator (2015-2019)

Washington Redskins defensive backs coach (2012–2014)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (2009–2011)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach (2007–2008)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive backs coach (2004–2005)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive assistant (2003)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2002)

Read more about Raheem Morris here.

Ejiro Evero

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Story continues

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 12)

NFL Coaching Experience

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2022–present)

Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator (2021)

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach (2017–2020)

Green Bay Packers defensive quality control coach (2016)

San Francisco 49ers defensive assistant (2014–2015)

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant (2012–2013)

San Francisco 49ers quality control coach (2011)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2007–2009)

Read more about Ejiro Evero here.

Bubba Ventrone

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 11)

NFL Coaching Experience

Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator (2018–present)

New England Patriots assistant special teams coach (2015–2017)

Read more about Bubba Ventrone here.

Eric Bieniemy

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 12)

NFL Coaching Experience

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (2018–present)

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach (2013–2017)

Minnesota Vikings assistant head coach/running backs coach (2010)

Minnesota Vikings running backs coach (2006–2009)

Mike Kafka

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

Status: Interview Scheduled (Jan. 22)

NFL Coaching Experience

New York Giants offensive coordinator (2022-present)

Kansas City Chiefs pass-game coordinator (2020-2021)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach (2018-2021)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control (2017)

DeMeco Ryans

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview Scheduled (TBD)

NFL Coaching Experience

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator (2021-present)

San Francisco 49ers inside linebackers coach (2018-2020)

San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control (2017)

Wink Martindale

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview Scheduled (Jan. 22)

NFL Coaching Experience

New York Giants defensive coordinator (2022-present)

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator (2018-2021)

Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach (2012-2017)

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2010)

Denver Broncos linebackers coach (2009)

Oakland Raiders linebackers coach (2004-2008)

Dan Quinn

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Interview Requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator (2021-present)

Atlanta Falcons head coach (2015-2020)

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator (2013-2014)

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/DL coach (2009-2010)

New York Jets defensive line coach (2007-2008)

Miami Dolphins defensive line coach (2005-2006)

San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach (2003-2004)

San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control (2001-2002)

Jeff Saturday

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Status: Interview Complete (Jan. 19)

NFL Coaching Experience

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach (2022)

Brian Callahan

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File

Status: Interview Requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator (2019-present)

Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach (2018)

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach (2016-2017)

Denver Broncos offensive assistant (2013-2015)

Denver Broncos offensive quality control (2011-2012)

Denver Broncos coaching assistant (2010)

Ben Johnson

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Status: Remaining with Lions | Interview Complete (Jan. 13)

NFL Coaching Experience

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (2022–present)

Detroit Lions tight ends coach (2020–2021)

Detroit Lions offensive quality control (2019)

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach (2018)

Miami Dolphins assistant wide receivers coach (2016–2017)

Miami Dolphins tight ends coach (2015)

Miami Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach (2013–2015)

Miami Dolphins offensive assistant (2012)

Read more about Ben Johnson here.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire