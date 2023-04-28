Colts’ updated draft pick order entering Day 2
The Indianapolis Colts addressed their biggest need in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft by selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson on Thursday night in Kansas City.
Holding two selections on Day 2 of the draft, the Colts will have a chance to add some serious playmakers to the roster on either side of the ball. There’s also a good chance they try to trade down if they’re comfortable enough with the board.
Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ draft pick order entering Day 2 of the NFL draft:
Round 1
Round 2
No. 35
Round 3
No. 79 (via WAS)
Round 4
No. 106
Round 5
No. 138
No. 162 (via BUF)
No. 176 (via DAL)
Round 6
Round 7
No. 221
No. 236 (via TB)
Round 2 of the draft is scheduled to start Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network, immediately followed by Round 3. The draft will conclude with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday beginning at noon ET.
