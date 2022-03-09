Colts’ updated draft pick order after trading Carson Wentz to Commanders

A highly-anticipated move took place Wednesday after the Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz and a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for a trio of draft picks.

The Colts were already without a first-round pick thanks to the original trade involving Wentz with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a somewhat ironic twist, the Colts also included the snap-count condition in the new deal with the Commanders.

The Day 3 picks aren’t official yet because the league hasn’t announced the compensatory selections. However, the Colts are expected to have two additional picks based on the projections from Over The Cap—which currently has Indy adding fifth and sixth-round picks.

With Wentz going back to the NFC East and the Colts now looking for their fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons, here is the updated draft pick order for the Colts in 2022:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Round 3 | No. 83 overall

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Round 4 | No. 118 overall

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5 | No. 157 overall

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Round 7 | No. 236 overall

Elsa/Getty Images

Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from PHI)

Elsa/Getty Images

The Colts don’t have a sixth-round pick—without accounting for compensatory picks—after they traded it to the Eagles in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor and this seventh-round pick.

Review

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Without accounting for the projected compensatory picks, here is the updated list of draft picks for the Colts in 2022:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

Round 4 | No. 118 overall

Round 5 | No. 157 overall

Round 7 | No. 236 overall

Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from PHI)

1

1