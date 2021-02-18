Colts’ updated draft pick order after Carson Wentz trade
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It happened. The Indianapolis Colts have traded for their new quarterback. In a Thursday afternoon blockbuster, the Colts agreed to acquire Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a pair of draft picks.
The trade, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, includes Indianapolis trading a 2021 third-round pick (No. 85) and a 2022 second-round conditional pick that can turn into a first-round pick. We broke down the conditions of that 2022 pick.
With the Wentz trade, here’s an updated list on Indianapolis’ draft picks going into the 2021 NFL draft in April:
Round 1 — No. 21 overall
Round 2— No. 54 overall
Round 4 — No. 118 overall
Round 5 — No. 149 overall
Round 6 — No. 182 overall
Round 7 — No. 213 overall
Don’t be surprised if Chris Ballard looks to trade back at some point in the draft in April to re-coup draft assets over the next two years. That includes moving back from No. 21 since it may be clear the Colts likely aren’t moving up for a quarterback.
Related
Carson Wentz contract: How much Colts have to pay the QB
Carson Wentz trade: Here are the conditions for the draft picks
How Carson Wentz trade impacts Colts' salary cap