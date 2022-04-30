Colts’ updated draft pick order after trade with Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts made a bit of a shocking move late Friday night when they traded back into the third round, swapping with the Denver Broncos so they could select Maryland safety Nick Cross.

This is the second trade general manager Chris Ballard made during Day 2 of the draft after trading back from No. 42 overall in order to add an extra third-round pick.

In this trade with the Broncos, the Colts received the No. 96 overall pick. They sent Denver the No. 179 overall pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

Here’s a quick updated look at the remaining pick order for the Colts following this deal:

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

Round 6 | No. 192 overall (from MIN)

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory)

Round 7 | No. 239 overall

It isn’t clear if that 2023 third-round pick is the same one from the trade with the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason but given that it was a condition third with the chance to turn into a second, it’s unlikely Ballard wanted to part ways with that selection.

