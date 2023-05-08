Colts updated depth chart on offense post 2023 draft
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the biggest weekend of the offseason, and now it’s time to put in the work for the upcoming 2023 season.
With the 2023 NFL draft now behind us, there have been plenty of changes to the offensive side of the ball. The Colts added a new franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, and they selected shifty slot wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round.
Meanwhile, they added some depth to the offensive line and tight end positions. They also released quarterback Nick Foles in a long-anticipated move following the draft.
Here’s an updated look at the offensive depth chart after the draft:
Quarterback
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Anthony Richardson
Running Back
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
RB
Evan Hull
UDFAs: Darius Hagans, Titus Swen
Wide Receiver
Pos.
First
Second
Third
X-WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Slot
Josh Downs
Z-WR
UDFAs: Cody Chrest, Zavier Scott, Braxton Westfield, Johnny King
Tight End
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Y-TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Andrew Ogletree
F-TE
Will Mallory
Offensive Tackle
Pos.
First
Second
Third
LT
Blake Freeland
Jordan Murray
RT
Carter O’Donnell
Jake Witt
Interior Offensive Line
Pos.
First
Second
Third
LG
C
RG
UDFAs: Emil Ekiyor, Harris LaChance
Offensive Depth Chart Overview
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Anthony Richardson
Gardner Minshew
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Zack Moss
Evan Hull
Jake Funk,
XWR
Mike Strachan
Vyncint Smith
ZWR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
Malik Turner
Slot
Josh Downs
Isaiah McKenzie
Ethan Fernea
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Jelani Woods
Andrew Ogletree
Pharoah Brown
TE
Kylen Granson
Will Mallory
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Blake Freeland
Jordan Murray
LG
Quenton Nelson
Arlington Hambright
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
Dakoda Shepley
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Carter O’Donnell
Jake Witt
UDFA
Pos.
Player
QB
N/A
RB
Titus Swen
Darius Hagans
WR
Johnny King
Braxton Westfield
WR
Cody Chrest
Zavier Scott
TE
N/A
OT
N/A
G
Emil Ekiyor
Harris LaChance