Colts updated depth chart on offense post 2023 draft

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the biggest weekend of the offseason, and now it’s time to put in the work for the upcoming 2023 season.

With the 2023 NFL draft now behind us, there have been plenty of changes to the offensive side of the ball. The Colts added a new franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, and they selected shifty slot wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round.

Meanwhile, they added some depth to the offensive line and tight end positions. They also released quarterback Nick Foles in a long-anticipated move following the draft.

Here’s an updated look at the offensive depth chart after the draft:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third QB Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Running Back

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

UDFAs: Darius Hagans, Titus Swen

Wide Receiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

UDFAs: Cody Chrest, Zavier Scott, Braxton Westfield, Johnny King

Tight End

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Andrew Ogletree

Pharoah Brown F-TE Kylen Granson Will Mallory

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Pos. First Second Third LT Bernhard Raimann Blake Freeland Jordan Murray RT Braden Smith Carter O’Donnell Jake Witt

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

UDFAs: Emil Ekiyor, Harris LaChance

Offensive Depth Chart Overview

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Evan Hull Jake Funk,

Deon Jackson XWR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan Vyncint Smith ZWR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Malik Turner Slot Josh Downs Isaiah McKenzie Ethan Fernea TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Andrew Ogletree Pharoah Brown TE Kylen Granson Will Mallory LT Bernhard Raimann Blake Freeland Jordan Murray LG Quenton Nelson Arlington Hambright C Ryan Kelly Wesley French Dakoda Shepley RG Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith Carter O’Donnell Jake Witt

UDFA

Pos. Player QB N/A RB Titus Swen Darius Hagans WR Johnny King Braxton Westfield WR Cody Chrest Zavier Scott TE N/A OT N/A G Emil Ekiyor Harris LaChance

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire