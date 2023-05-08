Colts updated depth chart on offense post 2023 draft

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the biggest weekend of the offseason, and now it’s time to put in the work for the upcoming 2023 season.

With the 2023 NFL draft now behind us, there have been plenty of changes to the offensive side of the ball. The Colts added a new franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, and they selected shifty slot wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round.

Meanwhile, they added some depth to the offensive line and tight end positions. They also released quarterback Nick Foles in a long-anticipated move following the draft.

Here’s an updated look at the offensive depth chart after the draft:

Quarterback

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Anthony Richardson

Gardner Minshew

Sam Ehlinger

 

Running Back

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Zack Moss

Evan Hull

Jake Funk
Deon Jackson

UDFAs: Darius Hagans, Titus Swen

Wide Receiver

Pos.

First

Second

Third

X-WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

Vyncint Smith

Slot

Josh Downs

Isaiah McKenzie

Ethan Fernea

Z-WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

Malik Turner

UDFAs: Cody Chrest, Zavier Scott, Braxton Westfield, Johnny King

Tight End

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Y-TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Jelani Woods

Andrew Ogletree
Pharoah Brown

F-TE

Kylen Granson

Will Mallory

Offensive Tackle

Pos.

First

Second

Third

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Blake Freeland

Jordan Murray

RT

Braden Smith

Carter O’Donnell

Jake Witt

 

Interior Offensive Line

Pos.

First

Second

Third

LG

Quenton Nelson

Arlington Hambright

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

Dakoda Shepley

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

UDFAs: Emil Ekiyor, Harris LaChance

