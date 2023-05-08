Colts updated depth chart on defense post 2023 draft
With the 2023 NFL draft behind us, the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to reload on the defensive side of the ball.
Throughout the offseason’s biggest weekend, the Colts added to a major area of need at the cornerback position, using three selections in the draft to add depth and competition to the room. They also added some intriguing depth at the defensive tackle position.
Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart following the draft:
Defensive End
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
DE
Dayo Odeyinbgo
Titus Leo
UDFAs: Guy Thomas
Defensive Tackle
Pos.
First
Second
Third
1-Tech
Eric Johnson
3-Tech
DeForest Buckner
Adetomiwa Adebawore
UDFAs: Caleb Sampson
Linebacker
Pos.
First
Second
Third
WILL
MIKE
Segun Olubi
SAM
UDFAs: Donavan Mutin, Liam Anderson
Cornerback
Pos.
First
Second
Third
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Darius Rush
Jaylon Jones
Slot
Tony Brown
Darell Baker Jr.
CB
Julius Brents
UDFAs: Cole Coleman, Tyler Richardson
Safety
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
SS
Rodney Thomas II
Nick Cross
Marcel Dabo
FS
Daniel Scott
Henry Black
UDFAs: Aaron Maddox
Defensive Depth Chart Overview
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Taven Bryan
Adetomiwa Adebawore
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
McTelvin Agim
DE
Samson Ebukam
Titus Leo
Rashod Berry
WILL
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
Cameron McGrone
Segun Olubi
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Darius Rush
Jaylon Jones
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
Darrell Baker Jr.
CB
Julius Brents
Dallis Flowers
Kevin Toliver II
FS
Julian Blackmon
Daniel Scott
Trevor Denbow
Henry Black
SS
Rodney Thomas II
Nick Cross
Marcel Dabo
UDFAs
Pos.
Player
DE
Guy Thomas
DT
Caleb Sampson
LB
Liam Anderson
Donavan Mutin
CB
Tyler Richardson
Cole Coleman
S
Aaron Maddox