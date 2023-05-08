Colts updated depth chart on defense post 2023 draft

With the 2023 NFL draft behind us, the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to reload on the defensive side of the ball.

Throughout the offseason’s biggest weekend, the Colts added to a major area of need at the cornerback position, using three selections in the draft to add depth and competition to the room. They also added some intriguing depth at the defensive tackle position.

Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart following the draft:

Defensive End

UDFAs: Guy Thomas

Defensive Tackle

Pos. First Second Third 1-Tech Grover Stewart Eric Johnson McTelvin Agim 3-Tech DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan Adetomiwa Adebawore

UDFAs: Caleb Sampson

Linebacker

UDFAs: Donavan Mutin, Liam Anderson

Cornerback

Pos. First Second Third CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darius Rush Jaylon Jones Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown Darell Baker Jr. CB Julius Brents Dallis Flowers Kevin Toliver II

UDFAs: Cole Coleman, Tyler Richardson

Safety

Pos. First Second Third Fourth SS Rodney Thomas II Nick Cross Marcel Dabo FS Julian Blackmon Daniel Scott Trevor Denbow Henry Black

UDFAs: Aaron Maddox

Defensive Depth Chart Overview

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Khalid Kareem DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan Adetomiwa Adebawore DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II McTelvin Agim DE Dayo Odeyingbo Samson Ebukam Titus Leo Rashod Berry WILL E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard Cameron McGrone Segun Olubi SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darius Rush Jaylon Jones Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown Darrell Baker Jr. CB Julius Brents Dallis Flowers Kevin Toliver II FS Julian Blackmon Daniel Scott Trevor Denbow Henry Black SS Rodney Thomas II Nick Cross Marcel Dabo

UDFAs

Pos. Player DE Guy Thomas DT Caleb Sampson LB Liam Anderson Donavan Mutin CB Tyler Richardson Cole Coleman S Aaron Maddox

