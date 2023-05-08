Colts updated depth chart on defense post 2023 draft

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

With the 2023 NFL draft behind us, the Indianapolis Colts will be looking to reload on the defensive side of the ball.

Throughout the offseason’s biggest weekend, the Colts added to a major area of need at the cornerback position, using three selections in the draft to add depth and competition to the room. They also added some intriguing depth at the defensive tackle position.

Here’s an updated look at the Colts’ defensive depth chart following the draft:

Defensive End

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Khalid Kareem

DE

Dayo Odeyinbgo

Samson Ebukam

Titus Leo

Rashod Berry

UDFAs: Guy Thomas

Defensive Tackle

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

1-Tech

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson

McTelvin Agim

3-Tech

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

Adetomiwa Adebawore

UDFAs: Caleb Sampson

Linebacker

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

WILL

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

Cameron McGrone

Segun Olubi

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

UDFAs: Donavan Mutin, Liam Anderson

Cornerback

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Darius Rush

Jaylon Jones

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

Darell Baker Jr.

CB

Julius Brents

Dallis Flowers

Kevin Toliver II

UDFAs: Cole Coleman, Tyler Richardson

Safety

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

SS

Rodney Thomas II

Nick Cross

Marcel Dabo

FS

Julian Blackmon

Daniel Scott

Trevor Denbow

Henry Black

UDFAs: Aaron Maddox

Defensive Depth Chart Overview

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Khalid Kareem

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

Adetomiwa Adebawore

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

McTelvin Agim

DE

Dayo Odeyingbo

Samson Ebukam

Titus Leo

Rashod Berry

WILL

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

Cameron McGrone

Segun Olubi

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Darius Rush

Jaylon Jones

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

Darrell Baker Jr.

CB

Julius Brents

Dallis Flowers

Kevin Toliver II

FS

Julian Blackmon

Daniel Scott

Trevor Denbow

Henry Black

SS

Rodney Thomas II

Nick Cross

Marcel Dabo

UDFAs

Pos.

Player

DE

Guy Thomas

DT

Caleb Sampson

LB

Liam Anderson

Donavan Mutin

CB

Tyler Richardson

Cole Coleman

S

Aaron Maddox

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire