Colts’ updated 2023 roster after start of free agency

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts have been well into free agency and the 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, arriving just under three weeks from this publishing.

There have been several changes made to the roster since the start of the new league year in March. There have been departures and additions alike, coming in all three phases of the game.

Even though the attention has shifted to the draft, we’re still tracking all of the free agent moves regarding the Colts.

While more changes will come to the roster over the next month, it’s time to take an updated look at the roster, position by position:

Quarterback

It sure seems like a rookie quarterback will be coming in some capacity. Minshew could be the bridge or backup to that rookie depending on who’s brought in.

Running Back

  • Jonathan Taylor

  • Zack Moss

  • Deon Jackson

  • Darrynton Evans

  • Jake Funk

  • Aaron Shampklin

This room is pretty set with Taylor taking his starting role. Moss seems to be the favorite for the backup role, but it’s likely to be a big competition in training camp.

Wide Receiver

  • Michael Pittman Jr.

  • Alec Pierce

  • Isaiah McKenzie

  • Ashton Dulin

  • Mike Strachan

  • Vyncint Smith

  • Kristian Wilkerson

  • Malik Turner

The departure of Parris Campbell hurts, but the Colts added McKenzie to the mix in hopes he can help aid the slot position. Dulin and Strachan provide nice depth with some room to add a rookie as well.

Tight End

  • Mo Alie-Cox

  • Jelani Woods

  • Kylen Granson

  • Andrew Ogletree

  • Nikola Kalinic

  • Pharaoh Brown

  • Jalen Wydermyer

Three of the top spots are already spoken for so there will be a big competition for the fourth and final spot in the room.

Offensive Line

Offensive Tackle

  • Bernhard Raimann

  • Braden Smith

  • Jordan Murray

  • Carter O’Donnell

Guard

  • Quenton Nelson

  • Will Fries

  • Danny Pinter

  • Arlington Hambright

Center

  • Ryan Kelly

  • Wesley French

  • Dakoda Shepley

Depth is the necessary addition here. The Colts are still without a starting right guard and there needs to be depth added to the offensive tackle room.

Defensive End

  • Kwity Paye

  • Dayo Odeyingbo

  • Samson Ebukam

  • Tyquan Lewis

  • Kareem Khalid

  • Rashod Berry

  • Kameron Cline

With the departure of Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts brought in Ebukam to fill the LEO role. Meanwhile, the main rotation will consist of Paye, Odeyingbo, Ebukam and Lewis.

Defensive Tackle

  • DeForest Buckner

  • Grover Stewart

  • Taven Bryan

  • Eric Johnson

  • Chris Williams

  • McTelvin Agim

Bryan is the newest addition to the three-technique while some of the edge rushers in Odeyingbo and Lewis can also kick inside.

Linebacker

  • Shaquille Leonard

  • Zaire Franklin

  • E.J. Speed

  • Grant Stuard

  • Jojo Domann

  • Segun Olubi

  • Cameron McGrone

  • Forrest Rhyne

Speed will see a bigger role with the departure Bobby Okereke, but Leonard and Franklin likely will see the majority of snaps. The rest of the room will compete for depth and special teams work.

Cornerback

  • Kenny Moore II

  • Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

  • Dallis Flowers

  • Tony Brown

  • Kevin Toliver II

  • Darrell Baker Jr.

  • David Vereen

The trade of Stephon Gilmore left a massive gap in the cornerback room, one they likely will need to fill in both free agency and the NFL draft.

Safety

  • Rodney Thomas II

  • Julian Blackmon

  • Nick Cross

  • Trevor Denbow

  • Marcel Dabo

  • Henry Black

Thomas and Blackmon are set as the starters unless the latter plays more of the nickel role as he did late in 2022. Cross is the big question mark here. He could be a shining new starter or continue to remain a special teams role player.

Special Teams

  • Matt Gay

  • Rigoberto Sanchez

  • Luke Rhodes

  • Lucas Havrisik

The Colts made Gay one of the highest-paid kickers in the game while Sanchez should be returning to the fold after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn Achilles.

