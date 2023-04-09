Colts’ updated 2023 roster after start of free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have been well into free agency and the 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, arriving just under three weeks from this publishing.

There have been several changes made to the roster since the start of the new league year in March. There have been departures and additions alike, coming in all three phases of the game.

Even though the attention has shifted to the draft, we’re still tracking all of the free agent moves regarding the Colts.

While more changes will come to the roster over the next month, it’s time to take an updated look at the roster, position by position:

Quarterback

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Gardner Minshew

Sam Ehlinger

Nick Foles

It sure seems like a rookie quarterback will be coming in some capacity. Minshew could be the bridge or backup to that rookie depending on who’s brought in.

Running Back

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor

Zack Moss

Deon Jackson

Darrynton Evans

Jake Funk

Aaron Shampklin

This room is pretty set with Taylor taking his starting role. Moss seems to be the favorite for the backup role, but it’s likely to be a big competition in training camp.

Wide Receiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Michael Pittman Jr.

Alec Pierce

Isaiah McKenzie

Ashton Dulin

Mike Strachan

Vyncint Smith

Kristian Wilkerson

Malik Turner

The departure of Parris Campbell hurts, but the Colts added McKenzie to the mix in hopes he can help aid the slot position. Dulin and Strachan provide nice depth with some room to add a rookie as well.

Tight End

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mo Alie-Cox

Jelani Woods

Kylen Granson

Andrew Ogletree

Nikola Kalinic

Pharaoh Brown

Jalen Wydermyer

Three of the top spots are already spoken for so there will be a big competition for the fourth and final spot in the room.

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Offensive Tackle

Bernhard Raimann

Braden Smith

Jordan Murray

Carter O’Donnell

Guard

Quenton Nelson

Will Fries

Danny Pinter

Arlington Hambright

Center

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

Dakoda Shepley

Depth is the necessary addition here. The Colts are still without a starting right guard and there needs to be depth added to the offensive tackle room.

Defensive End

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

Samson Ebukam

Tyquan Lewis

Kareem Khalid

Rashod Berry

Kameron Cline

With the departure of Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts brought in Ebukam to fill the LEO role. Meanwhile, the main rotation will consist of Paye, Odeyingbo, Ebukam and Lewis.

Defensive Tackle

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DeForest Buckner

Grover Stewart

Taven Bryan

Eric Johnson

Chris Williams

McTelvin Agim

Bryan is the newest addition to the three-technique while some of the edge rushers in Odeyingbo and Lewis can also kick inside.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Shaquille Leonard

Zaire Franklin

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

Jojo Domann

Segun Olubi

Cameron McGrone

Forrest Rhyne

Speed will see a bigger role with the departure Bobby Okereke, but Leonard and Franklin likely will see the majority of snaps. The rest of the room will compete for depth and special teams work.

Cornerback

Armond Feffer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenny Moore II

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Dallis Flowers

Tony Brown

Kevin Toliver II

Darrell Baker Jr.

David Vereen

The trade of Stephon Gilmore left a massive gap in the cornerback room, one they likely will need to fill in both free agency and the NFL draft.

Safety

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Rodney Thomas II

Julian Blackmon

Nick Cross

Trevor Denbow

Marcel Dabo

Henry Black

Thomas and Blackmon are set as the starters unless the latter plays more of the nickel role as he did late in 2022. Cross is the big question mark here. He could be a shining new starter or continue to remain a special teams role player.

Special Teams

Harry How/Getty Images

Matt Gay

Rigoberto Sanchez

Luke Rhodes

Lucas Havrisik

The Colts made Gay one of the highest-paid kickers in the game while Sanchez should be returning to the fold after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn Achilles.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire