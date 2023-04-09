Colts’ updated 2023 roster after start of free agency
The Indianapolis Colts have been well into free agency and the 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, arriving just under three weeks from this publishing.
There have been several changes made to the roster since the start of the new league year in March. There have been departures and additions alike, coming in all three phases of the game.
Even though the attention has shifted to the draft, we’re still tracking all of the free agent moves regarding the Colts.
While more changes will come to the roster over the next month, it’s time to take an updated look at the roster, position by position:
Quarterback
Sam Ehlinger
Nick Foles
It sure seems like a rookie quarterback will be coming in some capacity. Minshew could be the bridge or backup to that rookie depending on who’s brought in.
Running Back
Jonathan Taylor
Zack Moss
Deon Jackson
Jake Funk
Aaron Shampklin
This room is pretty set with Taylor taking his starting role. Moss seems to be the favorite for the backup role, but it’s likely to be a big competition in training camp.
Wide Receiver
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
Mike Strachan
Vyncint Smith
Kristian Wilkerson
Malik Turner
The departure of Parris Campbell hurts, but the Colts added McKenzie to the mix in hopes he can help aid the slot position. Dulin and Strachan provide nice depth with some room to add a rookie as well.
Tight End
Mo Alie-Cox
Jelani Woods
Kylen Granson
Andrew Ogletree
Nikola Kalinic
Jalen Wydermyer
Three of the top spots are already spoken for so there will be a big competition for the fourth and final spot in the room.
Offensive Line
Offensive Tackle
Bernhard Raimann
Braden Smith
Jordan Murray
Carter O’Donnell
Guard
Quenton Nelson
Will Fries
Danny Pinter
Arlington Hambright
Center
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
Dakoda Shepley
Depth is the necessary addition here. The Colts are still without a starting right guard and there needs to be depth added to the offensive tackle room.
Defensive End
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
Tyquan Lewis
Kareem Khalid
Rashod Berry
Kameron Cline
With the departure of Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts brought in Ebukam to fill the LEO role. Meanwhile, the main rotation will consist of Paye, Odeyingbo, Ebukam and Lewis.
Defensive Tackle
DeForest Buckner
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson
Chris Williams
McTelvin Agim
Bryan is the newest addition to the three-technique while some of the edge rushers in Odeyingbo and Lewis can also kick inside.
Linebacker
Shaquille Leonard
Zaire Franklin
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
Jojo Domann
Segun Olubi
Cameron McGrone
Forrest Rhyne
Speed will see a bigger role with the departure Bobby Okereke, but Leonard and Franklin likely will see the majority of snaps. The rest of the room will compete for depth and special teams work.
Cornerback
Kenny Moore II
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Dallis Flowers
Tony Brown
Kevin Toliver II
Darrell Baker Jr.
David Vereen
The trade of Stephon Gilmore left a massive gap in the cornerback room, one they likely will need to fill in both free agency and the NFL draft.
Safety
Rodney Thomas II
Julian Blackmon
Nick Cross
Trevor Denbow
Marcel Dabo
Henry Black
Thomas and Blackmon are set as the starters unless the latter plays more of the nickel role as he did late in 2022. Cross is the big question mark here. He could be a shining new starter or continue to remain a special teams role player.
Special Teams
Rigoberto Sanchez
Luke Rhodes
Lucas Havrisik
The Colts made Gay one of the highest-paid kickers in the game while Sanchez should be returning to the fold after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn Achilles.