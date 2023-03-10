Colts’ updated 2023 NFL draft pick order

The league released the compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft and while the Indianapolis Colts did not receive any of those selections, we have an updated look at their pick order.

In total, the Colts currently have eight selections, four of which come in Rounds 5 and 7. They start with the No. 4 overall pick but could be looking to move up to the No. 1 overall spot if they feel strongly enough about a quarterback.

Here’s a look at the updated draft pick order for the Colts in 2023:

Round 1 | No. 4 overall

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Round 2 | No. 35 overall

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Round 3 | No. 79 overall (from WAS)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 4 | No. 106 overall

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Round 5 | No. 138 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5 | No. 162 overall (from BUF)

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Round 7 | No. 221 overall

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Round 7 | No. 236 overall (from TB)

Elsa/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire