Colts unveil alternate logo, uniforms

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled new logos that incorporates the state of Indiana while not eschewing the familiar horseshoe image.

The new "secondary logo" consists of a block C with the shape of the state of Indiana inset within the inside of the letter.

Also, the traditional COLTS wordmark was changed to a wider and shorter script of the team name.

The teams is also maintaining its "historic logo" dating back to the Baltimore days of a football helmet hanging on to a bucking horse that has a football at its front hooves.

At 36 years in Indianapolis, the Colts are sticking with their white helmets and blue stripe with a centered blue horseshoe on either side.

On the uniforms, the players' numbers will be altered slightly to include serifs.

--Field Level Media