Colts unsure if Adam Vinatieri will return

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri struggled through the worst season of his career last year, and it’s unclear if the 47-year-old will return in 2020.

Vinatieri is a free agent, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said he isn’t sure if Vinatieri has played his last game as a Colt.

“I don’t know. I know he’s rehabbing that knee and it’s something that Chris [Ballard] and Frank [Reich] will talk about and give their opinions to me,” Irsay said of Vinatieri, via the Indianapolis Star. “As an as owner I occasionally step in, but I like to give my people room to make mistakes. Often times that’s how you learn. The best way to learn. It hurts, but you learn that way. But Adam knows how much I think of him. He’s unbelievable. . . . We’ll see. He’s in rehab mode now, and we’re in the middle of trying to put the team together.”

Vinatieri turns 48 in December, so if he were to return in 2020 and play until the end of the season he would join George Blanda as the only men ever to play in the NFL after their 48th birthdays.