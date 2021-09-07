Colts’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart vs. Seahawks

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks,

It’s wise to not look too much into the depth charts. While they can be a guide for certain roles on the roster, they aren’t perfect and don’t always accurately reflect the pecking order.

With that said, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 1:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Marlon Mack

Jordan Wilkins

WR

Michael Pittman

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

Mike Strachan*

WR

Zach Pascal

TE

Jack Doyle

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Kylen Granson*

LT

Eric Fisher

Julién Davenport

LG

Quenton Nelson

Chris Reed

C

Ryan Kelly

Danny Pinter

RG

Mark Glowinski

Will Fries*

RT

Braden Smith

Matt Pryor

Notes

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye*

Kemoko Turay

Ben Banogu

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Taylor Stallworth

DE

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Tyquan Lewis

Isaac Rochell

WILL

Darius Leonard

E.J. Speed

Jordan Glasgow

MIKE

Bobby Okereke

SAM

Zaire Franklin

Matthew Adams

CB

Rock Ya-Sin

Isaiah Rodgers

Chris Wilcox

Slot

Kenny Moore

T.J. Carrie

CB

Xavier Rhodes

BoPete Keyes

FS

Julian Blackmon

T.J. Carrie

SS

Khari Willis

George Odum

Notes

  • First-round pick Kwity Paye is listed as a starting DE. Meanwhile, Al-Quadin Muhammad is listed as the other starter over Tyquan Lewis, who held the role early in training camp.

  • Behind Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II, the third CB role currently belongs to Rock Ya-Sin.

  • Typically a CB, T.J. Carrie is also listed as the backup free safety behind Julian Blackmon.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

K

Rodrigo Blankenship

H

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Isaiah Rodgers


