Colts’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart vs. Seahawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks,
It’s wise to not look too much into the depth charts. While they can be a guide for certain roles on the roster, they aren’t perfect and don’t always accurately reflect the pecking order.
With that said, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 1:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Carson Wentz
Jacob Eason
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Marlon Mack
Jordan Wilkins
WR
Michael Pittman
Ashton Dulin
WR
Mike Strachan*
WR
Zach Pascal
TE
Jack Doyle
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Kylen Granson*
LT
Julién Davenport
LG
Quenton Nelson
Chris Reed
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Mark Glowinski
Will Fries*
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
LT Eric Fisher was activated for the first time but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for Week 1. In the likely event he doesn't play, it will be Julién Davenport holding down the blindside.
With T.Y. Hilton on the injured reserve list, Parris Campbell is listed as a starter.
The Colts traded a sixth-round pick for Matt Pryor, who is listed as the backup right tackle but could also see work on the interior.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye*
Kemoko Turay
Ben Banogu
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Taylor Stallworth
DE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyquan Lewis
Isaac Rochell
WILL
Darius Leonard
E.J. Speed
Jordan Glasgow
MIKE
Bobby Okereke
SAM
Zaire Franklin
Matthew Adams
CB
Rock Ya-Sin
Isaiah Rodgers
Chris Wilcox
Slot
Kenny Moore
T.J. Carrie
CB
Xavier Rhodes
BoPete Keyes
FS
Julian Blackmon
T.J. Carrie
SS
Khari Willis
George Odum
Notes
First-round pick Kwity Paye is listed as a starting DE. Meanwhile, Al-Quadin Muhammad is listed as the other starter over Tyquan Lewis, who held the role early in training camp.
Behind Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II, the third CB role currently belongs to Rock Ya-Sin.
Typically a CB, T.J. Carrie is also listed as the backup free safety behind Julian Blackmon.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
K
Rodrigo Blankenship
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Isaiah Rodgers
1
1