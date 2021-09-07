Colts’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart vs. Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks,

It’s wise to not look too much into the depth charts. While they can be a guide for certain roles on the roster, they aren’t perfect and don’t always accurately reflect the pecking order.

With that said, here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 1:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins WR Michael Pittman Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell Mike Strachan* WR Zach Pascal TE Jack Doyle TE Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson* LT Eric Fisher Julién Davenport LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Mark Glowinski Will Fries* RT Braden Smith Matt Pryor

Notes

LT Eric Fisher was activated for the first time but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for Week 1. In the likely event he doesn't play, it will be Julién Davenport holding down the blindside.

With T.Y. Hilton on the injured reserve list, Parris Campbell is listed as a starter.

The Colts traded a sixth-round pick for Matt Pryor, who is listed as the backup right tackle but could also see work on the interior.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye* Kemoko Turay Ben Banogu DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Taylor Stallworth DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyquan Lewis Isaac Rochell WILL Darius Leonard E.J. Speed Jordan Glasgow MIKE Bobby Okereke SAM Zaire Franklin Matthew Adams CB Rock Ya-Sin Isaiah Rodgers Chris Wilcox Slot Kenny Moore T.J. Carrie CB Xavier Rhodes BoPete Keyes FS Julian Blackmon T.J. Carrie SS Khari Willis George Odum

Notes

First-round pick Kwity Paye is listed as a starting DE. Meanwhile, Al-Quadin Muhammad is listed as the other starter over Tyquan Lewis , who held the role early in training camp.

Behind Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II , the third CB role currently belongs to Rock Ya-Sin .

Typically a CB, T.J. Carrie is also listed as the backup free safety behind Julian Blackmon.

Story continues

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Rigoberto Sanchez K Rodrigo Blankenship H Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines Isaiah Rodgers





1

1