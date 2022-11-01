Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots (4-4).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here's a look at the unofficial depth chart:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Sam Ehlinger Nick Foles Matt Ryan RB Jonathan Taylor Deon Jackson Zack Moss WR Michael Pittman Jr. WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan WR Parris Campbell Keke Coutee TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Dennis Kelly Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Matt Pryor Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith

Analysis

A big change in the backfield as RB Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills just before the deadline Tuesday.

Taking Hines’ place on the depth chart is Deon Jackson while the Colts added Zack Moss in the trade. He’s listed third on the depth chart.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers Sr. FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross Trevor Denbow

Analysis

DE Tyquan Lewis was placed on the injured reserve list, making Dayo Odeyingbo the immediate backup to Kwity Paye .

Undrafted rookie S Trevor Denbow was activated from the injured reserve list and is likely to play a role on special teams.

S Julian Blackmon is still listed as the starter but hasn’t held that role since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7.

LB Bobby Okereke is listed as the starting SAM backer while LB Shaquille Leonard is listed as the starting MIKE. However, they shared snaps during Leonard’s return in Week 8.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. PR Keke Coutee

Analysis

With RB Nyheim Hines being traded, WR Keke Coutee takes over as the punt returner.

Keep an eye on the punter position. After Matt Haack’s disastrous outing in Week 7, the Colts signed a punter to the practice squad.

