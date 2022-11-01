Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 9

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots (4-4).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 7 matchup against the Titans:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Sam Ehlinger

Nick Foles

Matt Ryan

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Deon Jackson

Zack Moss

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

Alec Pierce

Mike Strachan

WR

Parris Campbell

Keke Coutee

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Dennis Kelly

Bernhard Raimann

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Matt Pryor

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Analysis

  • A big change in the backfield as RB Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills just before the deadline Tuesday.

  • Taking Hines’ place on the depth chart is Deon Jackson while the Colts added Zack Moss in the trade. He’s listed third on the depth chart.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Dallis Flowers

Slot

Kenny Moore

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Trevor Denbow

Analysis

  • DE Tyquan Lewis was placed on the injured reserve list, making Dayo Odeyingbo the immediate backup to Kwity Paye.

  • Undrafted rookie S Trevor Denbow was activated from the injured reserve list and is likely to play a role on special teams.

  • S Julian Blackmon is still listed as the starter but hasn’t held that role since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7.

  • LB Bobby Okereke is listed as the starting SAM backer while LB Shaquille Leonard is listed as the starting MIKE. However, they shared snaps during Leonard’s return in Week 8.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

PR

Keke Coutee

Analysis

  • With RB Nyheim Hines being traded, WR Keke Coutee takes over as the punt returner.

  • Keep an eye on the punter position. After Matt Haack’s disastrous outing in Week 7, the Colts signed a punter to the practice squad.

