Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots (4-4).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 7 matchup against the Titans:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Sam Ehlinger
Nick Foles
Matt Ryan
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
Alec Pierce
Mike Strachan
WR
Parris Campbell
Keke Coutee
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Dennis Kelly
Bernhard Raimann
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Matt Pryor
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Analysis
A big change in the backfield as RB Nyheim Hines was traded to the Buffalo Bills just before the deadline Tuesday.
Taking Hines’ place on the depth chart is Deon Jackson while the Colts added Zack Moss in the trade. He’s listed third on the depth chart.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Dallis Flowers
Slot
Kenny Moore
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Trevor Denbow
Analysis
DE Tyquan Lewis was placed on the injured reserve list, making Dayo Odeyingbo the immediate backup to Kwity Paye.
Undrafted rookie S Trevor Denbow was activated from the injured reserve list and is likely to play a role on special teams.
S Julian Blackmon is still listed as the starter but hasn’t held that role since returning from an ankle injury in Week 7.
LB Bobby Okereke is listed as the starting SAM backer while LB Shaquille Leonard is listed as the starting MIKE. However, they shared snaps during Leonard’s return in Week 8.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
PR
Keke Coutee
Analysis
With RB Nyheim Hines being traded, WR Keke Coutee takes over as the punt returner.
Keep an eye on the punter position. After Matt Haack’s disastrous outing in Week 7, the Colts signed a punter to the practice squad.