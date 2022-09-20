Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Deon Jackson
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ashton Dulin
WR
Alec Pierce
Mike Strachan
Dezmon Patmon
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Matt Pryor
Bernhard Raimann
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Dennis Kelly
Luke Tenuta
Analysis
No changes from Week 2.
As it currently stands, Matt Pryor is still the left tackle over rookie Bernhard Raimann. But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are still listed as co-starters, but the latter has out-snapped and out-produced Alie-Cox through the first two weeks.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Dallis Flowers
Slot
Kenny Moore
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Nick Cross
Rodney McLeod
Analysis
No changes from Week 2.
The rotation on the defensive line remained the same in Week 2. It was the starting four and Tyquan Lewis who took the majority of snaps.
DL Dayo Odeyingbo did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game.
CB Isaiah Rodgers still has not logged a defensive snap this season.
Rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps to 65% in Week 2 but still remains the starter.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
N/A
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Analysis
No changes from Week 2.
Though he remains on the practice squad, for now, Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker until further notice. The team released Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad Tuesday.