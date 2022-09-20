Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

As it currently stands, Matt Pryor is still the left tackle over rookie Bernhard Raimann . But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon.

TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are still listed as co-starters, but the latter has out-snapped and out-produced Alie-Cox through the first two weeks.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

The rotation on the defensive line remained the same in Week 2. It was the starting four and Tyquan Lewis who took the majority of snaps.

DL Dayo Odeyingbo did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game.

CB Isaiah Rodgers still has not logged a defensive snap this season.

Rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps to 65% in Week 2 but still remains the starter.

Story continues

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K N/A H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

Though he remains on the practice squad, for now, Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker until further notice. The team released Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire