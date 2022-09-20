Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Deon Jackson

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ashton Dulin

WR

Alec Pierce

Mike Strachan

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Dennis Kelly

Luke Tenuta

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 2.

  • As it currently stands, Matt Pryor is still the left tackle over rookie Bernhard Raimann. But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon.

  • TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are still listed as co-starters, but the latter has out-snapped and out-produced Alie-Cox through the first two weeks.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Dallis Flowers

Slot

Kenny Moore

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Nick Cross

Rodney McLeod

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 2.

  • The rotation on the defensive line remained the same in Week 2. It was the starting four and Tyquan Lewis who took the majority of snaps.

  • DL Dayo Odeyingbo did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game.

  • CB Isaiah Rodgers still has not logged a defensive snap this season.

  • Rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps to 65% in Week 2 but still remains the starter.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

N/A

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 2.

  • Though he remains on the practice squad, for now, Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker until further notice. The team released Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad Tuesday.

