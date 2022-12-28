Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 17 matchup against the Giants:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger Matt Ryan RB Deon Jackson Zack Moss Jordan Wilkins WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox Nikola Kalinic TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Bernhard Raimann Dennis Kelly LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Will Fries Matt Pryor Danny Pinter RT Braden Smith

Notes

QB Nick Foles will remain the starter despite a disastrous season debut in Week 16.

RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss played 69% of the snaps and took all but two carries in Week 16.

WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and there’s a strong chance he doesn’t play this week.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo Khalid Kareem DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke Cameron McGrone Grant Stuard MIKE Zaire Franklin SAM E.J. Speed JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Darrell Baker Jr. Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Dallis Flowers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Notes

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, and Darrell Baker Jr. was promoted from the practice squad. It hasn’t been updated yet on the team’s website.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Dallis Flowers PR Dallis Flowers

Notes

No changes from Week 16.

