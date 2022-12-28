Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 17 matchup against the Giants:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
Matt Ryan
RB
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
Jordan Wilkins
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Nikola Kalinic
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Dennis Kelly
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Will Fries
Matt Pryor
Danny Pinter
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
QB Nick Foles will remain the starter despite a disastrous season debut in Week 16.
RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss played 69% of the snaps and took all but two carries in Week 16.
WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and there’s a strong chance he doesn’t play this week.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
Cameron McGrone
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
SAM
E.J. Speed
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Darrell Baker Jr.
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Dallis Flowers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Notes
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, and Darrell Baker Jr. was promoted from the practice squad. It hasn’t been updated yet on the team’s website.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Dallis Flowers
PR
Dallis Flowers
Notes
No changes from Week 16.