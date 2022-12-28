Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 17

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 17 matchup against the Giants:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan

RB

Deon Jackson

Zack Moss

Jordan Wilkins

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Nikola Kalinic

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Dennis Kelly

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Will Fries

Matt Pryor

Danny Pinter

RT

Braden Smith

Notes

  • QB Nick Foles will remain the starter despite a disastrous season debut in Week 16.

  • RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss played 69% of the snaps and took all but two carries in Week 16.

  • WR Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol, and there’s a strong chance he doesn’t play this week.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

Khalid Kareem

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

Cameron McGrone

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

SAM

E.J. Speed

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Darrell Baker Jr.

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Dallis Flowers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Notes

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Dallis Flowers

PR

Dallis Flowers

Notes

  • No changes from Week 16.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

