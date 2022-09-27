Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 4

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) released their unofficial Week 4 depth chart Tuesday following the wild 20-17 upset win as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 4 matchup against the Titans:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Deon Jackson

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ashton Dulin

WR

Alec Pierce

Mike Strachan

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Dennis Kelly

Luke Tenuta

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 2.

  • Frank Reich told reporters Monday that there are no changes planned for the offensive line.

  • Rookie TE Jelani Woods currently leads the room with two touchdowns after his performance in Week 3.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Dallis Flowers

Slot

Kenny Moore

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Nick Cross

Rodney McLeod

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 3.

  • Despite being listed as the starter, rookie S Nick Cross played just one snap in Week 3.

  • S Julian Blackmon is dealing with an ankle sprain. It was rookie Rodney Thomas II who filled in for Blackmon during the second half in Week 3.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

N/A

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 3.

  • K Chase McLaughlin remains on the practice squad and can be called up to the active roster one more time before he needs to be signed.

  • P Matt Haack was a weapon for the Colts in Week 3 as three of his five punts were downed inside the 20.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

