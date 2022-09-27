Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) released their unofficial Week 4 depth chart Tuesday following the wild 20-17 upset win as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 4 matchup against the Titans:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

Frank Reich told reporters Monday that there are no changes planned for the offensive line.

Rookie TE Jelani Woods currently leads the room with two touchdowns after his performance in Week 3.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod

Analysis

No changes from Week 3.

Despite being listed as the starter, rookie S Nick Cross played just one snap in Week 3.

S Julian Blackmon is dealing with an ankle sprain. It was rookie Rodney Thomas II who filled in for Blackmon during the second half in Week 3.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K N/A H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis

No changes from Week 3.

K Chase McLaughlin remains on the practice squad and can be called up to the active roster one more time before he needs to be signed.

P Matt Haack was a weapon for the Colts in Week 3 as three of his five punts were downed inside the 20.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire