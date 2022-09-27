Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) released their unofficial Week 4 depth chart Tuesday following the wild 20-17 upset win as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 4 matchup against the Titans:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Deon Jackson
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ashton Dulin
WR
Alec Pierce
Mike Strachan
Dezmon Patmon
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Matt Pryor
Bernhard Raimann
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Dennis Kelly
Luke Tenuta
Analysis
No changes from Week 2.
Frank Reich told reporters Monday that there are no changes planned for the offensive line.
Rookie TE Jelani Woods currently leads the room with two touchdowns after his performance in Week 3.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Dallis Flowers
Slot
Kenny Moore
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Nick Cross
Rodney McLeod
Analysis
No changes from Week 3.
Despite being listed as the starter, rookie S Nick Cross played just one snap in Week 3.
S Julian Blackmon is dealing with an ankle sprain. It was rookie Rodney Thomas II who filled in for Blackmon during the second half in Week 3.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
N/A
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Analysis
No changes from Week 3.
K Chase McLaughlin remains on the practice squad and can be called up to the active roster one more time before he needs to be signed.
P Matt Haack was a weapon for the Colts in Week 3 as three of his five punts were downed inside the 20.