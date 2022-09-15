Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 2

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Deon Jackson

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ashton Dulin

WR

Alec Pierce

Mike Strachan

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Dennis Kelly

Luke Tenuta

Analysis

  • No changes from Week 1.

  • LT Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann are still competing for the starting role, but the former took the majority of snaps in Week 1.

  • TE Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are listed as co-starters, which lines up exactly with their snap counts.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Dallis Flowers

Slot

Kenny Moore

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Nick Cross

Rodney McLeod

Analysis

  • CB Tony Brown was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week.

  • CB Isaiah Rodgers didn’t see a snap at all on defense during Week 1.

  • LB Zaire Franklin took the starting snaps in lieu of Shaquille Leonard’s absence in Week 1.

Specialists

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

N/A

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Analysis

  • The Colts don’t have a kicker on the active roster after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship this week.

  • They do have two on the practice squad in Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik, who will compete for the start this week. They can be called up from the practice squad three times before the team would need to sign them to the active roster.

