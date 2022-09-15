Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
Here’s a look at the Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Deon Jackson
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ashton Dulin
WR
Alec Pierce
Mike Strachan
Dezmon Patmon
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Matt Pryor
Bernhard Raimann
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Dennis Kelly
Luke Tenuta
Analysis
No changes from Week 1.
LT Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann are still competing for the starting role, but the former took the majority of snaps in Week 1.
TE Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are listed as co-starters, which lines up exactly with their snap counts.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Dallis Flowers
Slot
Kenny Moore
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Nick Cross
Rodney McLeod
Analysis
CB Tony Brown was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week.
CB Isaiah Rodgers didn’t see a snap at all on defense during Week 1.
LB Zaire Franklin took the starting snaps in lieu of Shaquille Leonard’s absence in Week 1.
Specialists
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
N/A
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Analysis
The Colts don’t have a kicker on the active roster after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship this week.
They do have two on the practice squad in Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik, who will compete for the start this week. They can be called up from the practice squad three times before the team would need to sign them to the active roster.