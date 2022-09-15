Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta

Analysis

No changes from Week 1.

LT Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann are still competing for the starting role, but the former took the majority of snaps in Week 1.

TE Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox are listed as co-starters, which lines up exactly with their snap counts.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod

Analysis

CB Tony Brown was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week.

CB Isaiah Rodgers didn’t see a snap at all on defense during Week 1.

LB Zaire Franklin took the starting snaps in lieu of Shaquille Leonard’s absence in Week 1.

Specialists

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K N/A H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis

The Colts don’t have a kicker on the active roster after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship this week.

They do have two on the practice squad in Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik, who will compete for the start this week. They can be called up from the practice squad three times before the team would need to sign them to the active roster.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire