Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger RB Deon Jackson Zack Moss Jordan Wilkins WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox Nikola Kalinic TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Bernhard Raimann Dennis Kelly LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French Danny Pinter RG Will Fries Matt Pryor RT Braden Smith

Notes

RB Deon Jackson is listed as the starter over Zack Moss after Jonathan Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list. Moss played more snaps and had more carries than Jackson in Week 15.

RB Jordan Wilkins was called up from the practice squad.

G/C Danny Pinter is now listed as the third-string center rather than the third-string right guard.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo Khalid Kareem DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke Cameron McGrone Grant Stuard MIKE Zaire Franklin SAM E.J. Speed JoJo Domann CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Brandon Facyson Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Dallis Flowers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Notes

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo was waived Tuesday, bumping Ben Banogu to the backup role behind Yannick Ngakoue .

LB Cameron McGrone was signed to the active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad, and he’s listed as the backup WILL. Grant Stuard was bumped to third string.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Dallis Flowers PR Dallis Flowers

Notes

No changes from Week 15.

