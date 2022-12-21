Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
Jordan Wilkins
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Nikola Kalinic
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Dennis Kelly
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
Danny Pinter
RG
Will Fries
Matt Pryor
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
RB Deon Jackson is listed as the starter over Zack Moss after Jonathan Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list. Moss played more snaps and had more carries than Jackson in Week 15.
RB Jordan Wilkins was called up from the practice squad.
G/C Danny Pinter is now listed as the third-string center rather than the third-string right guard.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
Cameron McGrone
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
SAM
E.J. Speed
JoJo Domann
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Brandon Facyson
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Dallis Flowers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Notes
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo was waived Tuesday, bumping Ben Banogu to the backup role behind Yannick Ngakoue.
LB Cameron McGrone was signed to the active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad, and he’s listed as the backup WILL. Grant Stuard was bumped to third string.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Dallis Flowers
PR
Dallis Flowers
Notes
No changes from Week 15.