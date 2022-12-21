Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

RB

Deon Jackson

Zack Moss

Jordan Wilkins

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Nikola Kalinic

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Dennis Kelly

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

Danny Pinter

RG

Will Fries

Matt Pryor

RT

Braden Smith

Notes

  • RB Deon Jackson is listed as the starter over Zack Moss after Jonathan Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list. Moss played more snaps and had more carries than Jackson in Week 15.

  • RB Jordan Wilkins was called up from the practice squad.

  • G/C Danny Pinter is now listed as the third-string center rather than the third-string right guard.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

Khalid Kareem

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

Cameron McGrone

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

SAM

E.J. Speed

JoJo Domann

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Brandon Facyson

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Dallis Flowers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Notes

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo was waived Tuesday, bumping Ben Banogu to the backup role behind Yannick Ngakoue.

  • LB Cameron McGrone was signed to the active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad, and he’s listed as the backup WILL. Grant Stuard was bumped to third string.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Dallis Flowers

PR

Dallis Flowers

Notes

  • No changes from Week 15.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

