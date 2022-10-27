Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4.

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 7 matchup against the Titans:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Sam Ehlinger Nick Foles Matt Ryan RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson WR Michael Pittman Jr. WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan WR Parris Campbell Keke Coutee TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Dennis Kelly Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Matt Pryor Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith

Analysis

A big change at quarterback as Sam Ehlinger is now the starter for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, Nick Foles was promoted to backup as Matt Ryan is now the third string.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers Sr. FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Analysis

No changes from Week 7.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis

No changes from Week 7.

Keep an eye on the punter position. After Matt Haack’s disastrous outing in Week 7, the Colts signed a punter to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire