Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2 vs. Rams

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) for a Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

From pass protection to consistent pressure on the defensive line, the Colts have several issues to fix before the second game of the season arrives. They open the week as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Rams.

Per usual, the unofficial depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt and is not always a clear indicator of the pecking order for a given week.

Here’s a quick look at the unofficial depth chart in Week 2 for the Colts:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Marlon Mack

Jordan Wilkins

WR

Michael Pittman

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

Mike Strachan*

WR

Zach Pascal

TE

Jack Doyle

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Kylen Granson*

LT

Eric Fisher

Julién Davenport

LG

Quenton Nelson

Chris Reed

C

Ryan Kelly

Danny Pinter

RG

Mark Glowinski

Will Fries*

RT

Braden Smith

Matt Pryor

Notes

  • No changes from Week 1.

  • At wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. (97%) and Zach Pascal (91%) led the way in snaps during the opener. Parris Campbell (61%) was the next closest.

  • It was all Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out of the backfield in Week 1. Taylor played 55% of the snaps and saw 23 touches while Hines played 45% of the snaps and saw 15 touches. Both players led the team in targets with seven and eight, respectively.

  • RT Braden Smith is currently dealing with a foot injury so the Colts may have to lean on Matt Pryor against the Rams.

  • It still isn't clear if LT Eric Fisher will make his debut.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye*

Kemoko Turay

Ben Banogu

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Taylor Stallworth

DE

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Tyquan Lewis

Isaac Rochell

WILL

Darius Leonard

E.J. Speed

Jordan Glasgow

MIKE

Bobby Okereke

SAM

Zaire Franklin

Matthew Adams

CB

Rock Ya-Sin

Isaiah Rodgers

Chris Wilcox

Slot

Kenny Moore

T.J. Carrie

CB

Xavier Rhodes

BoPete Keyes

FS

Julian Blackmon

T.J. Carrie

SS

Khari Willis

George Odum

Notes

  • No changes from Week 1.

  • On the edge, rookie Kwity Paye (81%) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (78%) led the way in snaps. Tyquan Lewis got into the rotation at 51% while Ben Banogu was an afterthought.

  • It will be interesting to see how those numbers change if Kemoko Turay returns in Week 2 after missing the opener with a groin injury.

  • With Xavier Rhodes out, the Colts leaned on Rock Ya-Sin in Week 1 as expected. He played 100% of the snaps in the opener and will likely do the same if Rhodes misses Week 2.

Specialists

Pos.

First

Second

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

K

Rodrigo Blankenship

H

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Isaiah Rodgers

Notes

  • No changes from Week 1.

