Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2 vs. Rams
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) for a Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
From pass protection to consistent pressure on the defensive line, the Colts have several issues to fix before the second game of the season arrives. They open the week as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Rams.
Per usual, the unofficial depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt and is not always a clear indicator of the pecking order for a given week.
Here’s a quick look at the unofficial depth chart in Week 2 for the Colts:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Carson Wentz
Jacob Eason
RB
Marlon Mack
Jordan Wilkins
WR
Michael Pittman
Ashton Dulin
WR
Mike Strachan*
WR
TE
Jack Doyle
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Kylen Granson*
LT
Julién Davenport
LG
Quenton Nelson
Chris Reed
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Mark Glowinski
Will Fries*
RT
Matt Pryor
Notes
No changes from Week 1.
At wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. (97%) and Zach Pascal (91%) led the way in snaps during the opener. Parris Campbell (61%) was the next closest.
It was all Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out of the backfield in Week 1. Taylor played 55% of the snaps and saw 23 touches while Hines played 45% of the snaps and saw 15 touches. Both players led the team in targets with seven and eight, respectively.
RT Braden Smith is currently dealing with a foot injury so the Colts may have to lean on Matt Pryor against the Rams.
It still isn't clear if LT Eric Fisher will make his debut.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye*
Kemoko Turay
Ben Banogu
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Taylor Stallworth
DE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyquan Lewis
Isaac Rochell
WILL
Darius Leonard
E.J. Speed
Jordan Glasgow
MIKE
Bobby Okereke
SAM
Zaire Franklin
Matthew Adams
CB
Rock Ya-Sin
Isaiah Rodgers
Chris Wilcox
Slot
Kenny Moore
T.J. Carrie
CB
BoPete Keyes
FS
Julian Blackmon
T.J. Carrie
SS
Khari Willis
George Odum
Notes
No changes from Week 1.
On the edge, rookie Kwity Paye (81%) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (78%) led the way in snaps. Tyquan Lewis got into the rotation at 51% while Ben Banogu was an afterthought.
It will be interesting to see how those numbers change if Kemoko Turay returns in Week 2 after missing the opener with a groin injury.
With Xavier Rhodes out, the Colts leaned on Rock Ya-Sin in Week 1 as expected. He played 100% of the snaps in the opener and will likely do the same if Rhodes misses Week 2.
Specialists
Pos.
First
Second
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
K
Rodrigo Blankenship
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Isaiah Rodgers
Notes
No changes from Week 1.
1
1