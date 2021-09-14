Colts’ unofficial depth chart in Week 2 vs. Rams

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss when they host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) for a Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

From pass protection to consistent pressure on the defensive line, the Colts have several issues to fix before the second game of the season arrives. They open the week as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Rams.

Per usual, the unofficial depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt and is not always a clear indicator of the pecking order for a given week.

Here’s a quick look at the unofficial depth chart in Week 2 for the Colts:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins WR Michael Pittman Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell Mike Strachan* WR Zach Pascal TE Jack Doyle TE Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson* LT Eric Fisher Julién Davenport LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Mark Glowinski Will Fries* RT Braden Smith Matt Pryor

Notes

No changes from Week 1.

At wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. (97%) and Zach Pascal (91%) led the way in snaps during the opener. Parris Campbell (61%) was the next closest.

It was all Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out of the backfield in Week 1. Taylor played 55% of the snaps and saw 23 touches while Hines played 45% of the snaps and saw 15 touches. Both players led the team in targets with seven and eight, respectively.

RT Braden Smith is currently dealing with a foot injury so the Colts may have to lean on Matt Pryor against the Rams.

It still isn't clear if LT Eric Fisher will make his debut.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye* Kemoko Turay Ben Banogu DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Taylor Stallworth DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyquan Lewis Isaac Rochell WILL Darius Leonard E.J. Speed Jordan Glasgow MIKE Bobby Okereke SAM Zaire Franklin Matthew Adams CB Rock Ya-Sin Isaiah Rodgers Chris Wilcox Slot Kenny Moore T.J. Carrie CB Xavier Rhodes BoPete Keyes FS Julian Blackmon T.J. Carrie SS Khari Willis George Odum

Notes

No changes from Week 1.

On the edge, rookie Kwity Paye (81%) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (78%) led the way in snaps. Tyquan Lewis got into the rotation at 51% while Ben Banogu was an afterthought.

It will be interesting to see how those numbers change if Kemoko Turay returns in Week 2 after missing the opener with a groin injury.

With Xavier Rhodes out, the Colts leaned on Rock Ya-Sin in Week 1 as expected. He played 100% of the snaps in the opener and will likely do the same if Rhodes misses Week 2.

Specialists

Pos. First Second P Rigoberto Sanchez K Rodrigo Blankenship H Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines Isaiah Rodgers

Notes

No changes from Week 1.

