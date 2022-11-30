Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Sam Ehlinger

Nick Foles

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Deon Jackson

Zack Moss

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

Keke Coutee

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Dennis Kelly

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Will Fries

Matt Pryor

Danny Pinter

RT

Braden Smith

Notes

  • No changes from Week 12.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Dayo Odeyingbo

Khalid Kareem

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

SAM

E.J. Speed

JoJo Domann

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Brandon Facyson

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Dallis Flowers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Notes

  • No changes from Week 12.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Dallis Flowers

PR

Keke Coutee

Dallis Flowers

Notes

  • Rookie CB Dallis Flowers has seen more work as a return man and was added to the special teams depth chart this week.

