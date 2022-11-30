Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Sam Ehlinger
Nick Foles
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
WR
Parris Campbell
Keke Coutee
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Dennis Kelly
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Will Fries
Matt Pryor
Danny Pinter
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
No changes from Week 12.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
SAM
E.J. Speed
JoJo Domann
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Brandon Facyson
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Dallis Flowers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Notes
No changes from Week 12.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Dallis Flowers
PR
Keke Coutee
Dallis Flowers
Notes
Rookie CB Dallis Flowers has seen more work as a return man and was added to the special teams depth chart this week.