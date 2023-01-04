Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans (2-13-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 178 matchup against the Texans:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

RB

Deon Jackson

Zack Moss

Jake Funk

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Nikola Kalinic

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Dennis Kelly

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Will Fries

Matt Pryor

Danny Pinter

RT

Braden Smith

Notes

  • QB Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 after Nick Foles suffered a ribs injury against the Giants. Matt Ryan will be the backup.

  • RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss has held the actual role. Jake Funk replaced Jordan Wilkins on the roster this week.

  • WR Ashton Dulin was inactive in Week 17 due to a concussion, and it will be something to monitor to see if he can make his way back for the finale.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Khalid Kareem

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Dayo Odeyingbo

Ben Banogu

Kameron Cline

WILL

Bobby Okereke

Cameron McGrone

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

SAM

E.J. Speed

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Darrell Baker Jr.

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Dallis Flowers

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Notes

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue was placed on the injured reserve list before the Week 17 game, and Kameron Cline was promoted from the practice squad.

  • Replacing Ngakoue at the other defensive end spot is Dayo Odeyingbo.

  • LB Cameron McGrone has been a healthy scratch for the two games he’s been with the team since being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.

  • CB Brandon Facyson is likely in the concussion protocol so we may see more of rookie Dallis Flowers.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Dallis Flowers

PR

Dallis Flowers

Notes

  • No changes from Week 17.

