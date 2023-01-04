Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans (2-13-1).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 178 matchup against the Texans:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Sam Ehlinger
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
RB
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
Jake Funk
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Nikola Kalinic
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Dennis Kelly
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Will Fries
Matt Pryor
Danny Pinter
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
QB Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 after Nick Foles suffered a ribs injury against the Giants. Matt Ryan will be the backup.
RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss has held the actual role. Jake Funk replaced Jordan Wilkins on the roster this week.
WR Ashton Dulin was inactive in Week 17 due to a concussion, and it will be something to monitor to see if he can make his way back for the finale.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Dayo Odeyingbo
Ben Banogu
Kameron Cline
WILL
Bobby Okereke
Cameron McGrone
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
SAM
E.J. Speed
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Darrell Baker Jr.
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Dallis Flowers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Notes
DE Yannick Ngakoue was placed on the injured reserve list before the Week 17 game, and Kameron Cline was promoted from the practice squad.
Replacing Ngakoue at the other defensive end spot is Dayo Odeyingbo.
LB Cameron McGrone has been a healthy scratch for the two games he’s been with the team since being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.
CB Brandon Facyson is likely in the concussion protocol so we may see more of rookie Dallis Flowers.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Dallis Flowers
PR
Dallis Flowers
Notes
No changes from Week 17.