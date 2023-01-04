Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans (2-13-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 178 matchup against the Texans:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Sam Ehlinger Matt Ryan Nick Foles RB Deon Jackson Zack Moss Jake Funk WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox Nikola Kalinic TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Bernhard Raimann Dennis Kelly LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Will Fries Matt Pryor Danny Pinter RT Braden Smith

Notes

QB Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 after Nick Foles suffered a ribs injury against the Giants. Matt Ryan will be the backup.

RB Deon Jackson is still listed as the starter, but Zack Moss has held the actual role. Jake Funk replaced Jordan Wilkins on the roster this week.

WR Ashton Dulin was inactive in Week 17 due to a concussion, and it will be something to monitor to see if he can make his way back for the finale.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Khalid Kareem DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Dayo Odeyingbo Ben Banogu Kameron Cline WILL Bobby Okereke Cameron McGrone Grant Stuard MIKE Zaire Franklin SAM E.J. Speed JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Darrell Baker Jr. Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Dallis Flowers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Notes

DE Yannick Ngakoue was placed on the injured reserve list before the Week 17 game, and Kameron Cline was promoted from the practice squad.

Replacing Ngakoue at the other defensive end spot is Dayo Odeyingbo .

LB Cameron McGrone has been a healthy scratch for the two games he’s been with the team since being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad.

CB Brandon Facyson is likely in the concussion protocol so we may see more of rookie Dallis Flowers.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Dallis Flowers PR Dallis Flowers

Notes

No changes from Week 17.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire