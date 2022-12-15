Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 15 matchup against the Vikings:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Sam Ehlinger
Nick Foles
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Deon Jackson
Zack Moss
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Nikola Kalinic
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Dennis Kelly
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Will Fries
Matt Pryor
Danny Pinter
RT
Braden Smith
Notes
TE Nikola Kalinic was promoted from the practice squad, and WR Keke Coutee was waived earlier this week.
QB Matt Ryan remains the starting quarterback, and Nick Foles remains the backup coming out of the bye week.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Dayo Odeyingbo
Khalid Kareem
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
SAM
E.J. Speed
JoJo Domann
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Brandon Facyson
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Dallis Flowers
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Notes
No changes from Week 13.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Dallis Flowers
PR
Dallis Flowers
Notes
Rookie CB Dallis Flowers has officially been promoted to the starting punt returner following Coutee’s release..