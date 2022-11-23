Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 12 matchup against the Steelers:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Sam Ehlinger Nick Foles RB Jonathan Taylor Deon Jackson Zack Moss WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell Keke Coutee TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Bernhard Raimann Dennis Kelly LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Will Fries Matt Pryor Danny Pinter RT Braden Smith

Notes

No changes from Week 11.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Dayo Odeyingbo Khalid Kareem DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke Grant Stuard MIKE Zaire Franklin SAM E.J. Speed JoJo Domann CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Brandon Facyson Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Dallis Flowers FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Notes

The Colts signed DE Khalid Kareem from the Bengals practice squad and waived S Trevor Denbow as a corresponding move.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. PR Keke Coutee

Notes

No changes from Week 11.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire