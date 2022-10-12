Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6.

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson WR Michael Pittman Jr. WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan WR Parris Campbell TE Mo Alie-Cox TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Danny Pinter Will Fries RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta

Analysis

WR Ashton Dulin was placed on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury. The Colts currently have four wide receivers on the active roster.

Matt Pryor is still listed as the starting left tackle despite moving to right tackle in Week 5, which also pushed Braden Smith to right guard. It isn’t clear what the starting offensive line will look like in Week 6.

Rookie Bernhard Raimann is still listed as the backup left tackle but appears to be getting his shot to earn the starting role after making his first career start in Week 5.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers Sr. FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II SS Rodney McLeod Nick Cross

Analysis

DT Chris Williams was signed from the practice squad Tuesday.

Veteran S Rodney McLeod is officially listed as the starting safety over rookie Nick Cross , who hasn’t played more than one defensive snap since Week 2.

CB Brandon Facyson is still listed higher on the depth chart than Isaiah Rodgers Sr., but the latter has seen more snaps played over the last two weeks.

DT Dayo Odeyingbo saw an uptick in snaps during the Week 5 win when Tyquan Lewis was inactive due to a concussion.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Matt Haack K Chase McLaughlin H Matt Haack LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Sr. PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis

After maxing out his three standard elevations from the practice squad, Chase McLaughlin was signed to the active roster before the Week 5 win.

McLaughlin then went on to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts against the Broncos.

With Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list, it will be interesting to see who takes the backup kick return duties.

