Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6.
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Deon Jackson
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
Alec Pierce
Mike Strachan
WR
Parris Campbell
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
LT
Matt Pryor
Bernhard Raimann
LG
Quenton Nelson
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
RT
Braden Smith
Dennis Kelly
Luke Tenuta
Analysis
WR Ashton Dulin was placed on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury. The Colts currently have four wide receivers on the active roster.
Matt Pryor is still listed as the starting left tackle despite moving to right tackle in Week 5, which also pushed Braden Smith to right guard. It isn’t clear what the starting offensive line will look like in Week 6.
Rookie Bernhard Raimann is still listed as the backup left tackle but appears to be getting his shot to earn the starting role after making his first career start in Week 5.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Byron Cowart
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ifeadi Odenigbo
Ben Banogu
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
CB
Brandon Facyson
Dallis Flowers
Slot
Kenny Moore
Tony Brown
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Rodney McLeod
Nick Cross
Analysis
DT Chris Williams was signed from the practice squad Tuesday.
Veteran S Rodney McLeod is officially listed as the starting safety over rookie Nick Cross, who hasn’t played more than one defensive snap since Week 2.
CB Brandon Facyson is still listed higher on the depth chart than Isaiah Rodgers Sr., but the latter has seen more snaps played over the last two weeks.
DT Dayo Odeyingbo saw an uptick in snaps during the Week 5 win when Tyquan Lewis was inactive due to a concussion.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Matt Haack
K
Chase McLaughlin
H
Matt Haack
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
PR
Nyheim Hines
Analysis
After maxing out his three standard elevations from the practice squad, Chase McLaughlin was signed to the active roster before the Week 5 win.
McLaughlin then went on to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts against the Broncos.
With Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list, it will be interesting to see who takes the backup kick return duties.