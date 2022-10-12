Colts’ unofficial depth chart for Week 6

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in Week 6.

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Deon Jackson

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

Alec Pierce

Mike Strachan

WR

Parris Campbell

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

LT

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

LG

Quenton Nelson

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

RT

Braden Smith

Dennis Kelly

Luke Tenuta

Analysis

  • WR Ashton Dulin was placed on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury. The Colts currently have four wide receivers on the active roster.

  • Matt Pryor is still listed as the starting left tackle despite moving to right tackle in Week 5, which also pushed Braden Smith to right guard. It isn’t clear what the starting offensive line will look like in Week 6.

  • Rookie Bernhard Raimann is still listed as the backup left tackle but appears to be getting his shot to earn the starting role after making his first career start in Week 5.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Byron Cowart

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ben Banogu

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Brandon Facyson

Dallis Flowers

Slot

Kenny Moore

Tony Brown

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Rodney McLeod

Nick Cross

Analysis

  • DT Chris Williams was signed from the practice squad Tuesday.

  • Veteran S Rodney McLeod is officially listed as the starting safety over rookie Nick Cross, who hasn’t played more than one defensive snap since Week 2.

  • CB Brandon Facyson is still listed higher on the depth chart than Isaiah Rodgers Sr., but the latter has seen more snaps played over the last two weeks.

  • DT Dayo Odeyingbo saw an uptick in snaps during the Week 5 win when Tyquan Lewis was inactive due to a concussion.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Matt Haack

K

Chase McLaughlin

H

Matt Haack

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

PR

Nyheim Hines

Analysis

  • After maxing out his three standard elevations from the practice squad, Chase McLaughlin was signed to the active roster before the Week 5 win.

  • McLaughlin then went on to earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts against the Broncos.

  • With Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list, it will be interesting to see who takes the backup kick return duties.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

