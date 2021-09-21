Colts’ unofficial depth chart vs. Titans in Week 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Nissan Stadium.
The first time the Colts have started 0-2 under head coach Frank Reich, the team faces a turning point in the season. Quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with two ankle sprains and is questionable for the matchup with the Titans.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers aren’t too confident the Colts will end their losing streak to open the season.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 3:
Offense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Carson Wentz
Jacob Eason
RB
Nyheim Hines
Jordan Wilkins
WR
Michael Pittman
Ashton Dulin
WR
Mike Strachan*
WR
Zach Pascal
TE
Jack Doyle
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Kylen Granson*
LT
Julién Davenport
LG
Quenton Nelson
Chris Reed
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Mark Glowinski
Will Fries*
RT
Notes
No changes from Week 2.
Though Matt Pryor is listed as the backup to RT Braden Smith, it was Julién Davenport who got the start in Week 2 with Smith (foot) inactive. Pryor saw 18 snaps in the game at RT when the Colts rotated Eric Fisher out in his first game back.
Speaking of Eric Fisher, his debut went well. The Colts managed his workload and moved Davenport from right to left tackle for two offensive drives. It will be interesting to see if that continues in Week 3.
RB Jonathan Taylor dominated the touches in the backfield yet again but Marlon Mack saw his first snaps of the season in Week 2. The Colts will likely continue to rotate Mack in, but Taylor's job will still see him as the bellcow.
With Parris Campbell (abdomen) inactive in Week 2, rookie WR Mike Strachan played 51% of the snaps. It resulted in only one target, but it was interesting to see an increased snap share.
Defense
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
DE
Kwity Paye*
Kemoko Turay
Ben Banogu
DT (3T)
DeForest Buckner
Chris Williams
DT (1T)
Grover Stewart
Taylor Stallworth
DE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyquan Lewis
Isaac Rochell
WILL
Darius Leonard
E.J. Speed
Jordan Glasgow
MIKE
Bobby Okereke
SAM
Zaire Franklin
Matthew Adams
CB
Rock Ya-Sin
Isaiah Rodgers
Slot
Kenny Moore
T.J. Carrie
CB
Xavier Rhodes
BoPete Keyes
FS
Julian Blackmon
T.J. Carrie
Andrew Sendejo
SS
Khari Willis
George Odum
Notes
The only change on the depth chart is the addition of S Andrew Sendejo, who was signed last week after the depth chart came out.
On the defensive line, the Colts have essentially implemented a three-man rotation on the edge. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie Kwity Paye have dominated the rotation there while Tyquan Lewis is right behind them.
After missing Week 1, DE Kemoko Turay made his debut against the Rams. However, it was limited to just 11 snaps. Ben Banogu continues to be a non-factor, seeing a measley four snaps in Week 2.
Special Teams
Pos.
First
Second
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
K
Rodrigo Blankenship
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Isaiah Rodgers
Notes
No changes from Week 2.
1
1