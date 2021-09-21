Colts’ unofficial depth chart vs. Titans in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Nissan Stadium.

The first time the Colts have started 0-2 under head coach Frank Reich, the team faces a turning point in the season. Quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with two ankle sprains and is questionable for the matchup with the Titans.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers aren’t too confident the Colts will end their losing streak to open the season.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 3:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Carson Wentz Jacob Eason RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Marlon Mack Jordan Wilkins WR Michael Pittman Ashton Dulin WR Parris Campbell Mike Strachan* WR Zach Pascal TE Jack Doyle TE Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson* LT Eric Fisher Julién Davenport LG Quenton Nelson Chris Reed C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Mark Glowinski Will Fries* RT Braden Smith Matt Pryor

Notes

No changes from Week 2.

Though Matt Pryor is listed as the backup to RT Braden Smith , it was Julién Davenport who got the start in Week 2 with Smith (foot) inactive. Pryor saw 18 snaps in the game at RT when the Colts rotated Eric Fisher out in his first game back.

Speaking of Eric Fisher , his debut went well. The Colts managed his workload and moved Davenport from right to left tackle for two offensive drives. It will be interesting to see if that continues in Week 3.

RB Jonathan Taylor dominated the touches in the backfield yet again but Marlon Mack saw his first snaps of the season in Week 2. The Colts will likely continue to rotate Mack in, but Taylor's job will still see him as the bellcow.

With Parris Campbell (abdomen) inactive in Week 2, rookie WR Mike Strachan played 51% of the snaps. It resulted in only one target, but it was interesting to see an increased snap share.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye* Kemoko Turay Ben Banogu DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Chris Williams DT (1T) Grover Stewart Taylor Stallworth DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyquan Lewis Isaac Rochell WILL Darius Leonard E.J. Speed Jordan Glasgow MIKE Bobby Okereke SAM Zaire Franklin Matthew Adams CB Rock Ya-Sin Isaiah Rodgers Slot Kenny Moore T.J. Carrie CB Xavier Rhodes BoPete Keyes FS Julian Blackmon T.J. Carrie Andrew Sendejo SS Khari Willis George Odum

Notes

The only change on the depth chart is the addition of S Andrew Sendejo, who was signed last week after the depth chart came out.

On the defensive line, the Colts have essentially implemented a three-man rotation on the edge. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie Kwity Paye have dominated the rotation there while Tyquan Lewis is right behind them.

After missing Week 1, DE Kemoko Turay made his debut against the Rams. However, it was limited to just 11 snaps. Ben Banogu continues to be a non-factor, seeing a measley four snaps in Week 2.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second P Rigoberto Sanchez K Rodrigo Blankenship H Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines Isaiah Rodgers

Notes

No changes from Week 2.

