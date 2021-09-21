Colts’ unofficial depth chart vs. Titans in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) released their unofficial depth chart on Tuesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Nissan Stadium.

The first time the Colts have started 0-2 under head coach Frank Reich, the team faces a turning point in the season. Quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with two ankle sprains and is questionable for the matchup with the Titans.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers aren’t too confident the Colts will end their losing streak to open the season.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart for the Colts entering Week 3:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Marlon Mack

Jordan Wilkins

WR

Michael Pittman

Ashton Dulin

WR

Parris Campbell

Mike Strachan*

WR

Zach Pascal

TE

Jack Doyle

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Kylen Granson*

LT

Eric Fisher

Julién Davenport

LG

Quenton Nelson

Chris Reed

C

Ryan Kelly

Danny Pinter

RG

Mark Glowinski

Will Fries*

RT

Braden Smith

Matt Pryor

Notes

  • No changes from Week 2.

  • Though Matt Pryor is listed as the backup to RT Braden Smith, it was Julién Davenport who got the start in Week 2 with Smith (foot) inactive. Pryor saw 18 snaps in the game at RT when the Colts rotated Eric Fisher out in his first game back.

  • Speaking of Eric Fisher, his debut went well. The Colts managed his workload and moved Davenport from right to left tackle for two offensive drives. It will be interesting to see if that continues in Week 3.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor dominated the touches in the backfield yet again but Marlon Mack saw his first snaps of the season in Week 2. The Colts will likely continue to rotate Mack in, but Taylor's job will still see him as the bellcow.

  • With Parris Campbell (abdomen) inactive in Week 2, rookie WR Mike Strachan played 51% of the snaps. It resulted in only one target, but it was interesting to see an increased snap share.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye*

Kemoko Turay

Ben Banogu

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Chris Williams

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Taylor Stallworth

DE

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Tyquan Lewis

Isaac Rochell

WILL

Darius Leonard

E.J. Speed

Jordan Glasgow

MIKE

Bobby Okereke

SAM

Zaire Franklin

Matthew Adams

CB

Rock Ya-Sin

Isaiah Rodgers

Slot

Kenny Moore

T.J. Carrie

CB

Xavier Rhodes

BoPete Keyes

FS

Julian Blackmon

T.J. Carrie

Andrew Sendejo

SS

Khari Willis

George Odum

Notes

  • The only change on the depth chart is the addition of S Andrew Sendejo, who was signed last week after the depth chart came out.

  • On the defensive line, the Colts have essentially implemented a three-man rotation on the edge. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie Kwity Paye have dominated the rotation there while Tyquan Lewis is right behind them.

  • After missing Week 1, DE Kemoko Turay made his debut against the Rams. However, it was limited to just 11 snaps. Ben Banogu continues to be a non-factor, seeing a measley four snaps in Week 2.

Special Teams

Pos.

First

Second

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

K

Rodrigo Blankenship

H

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Isaiah Rodgers

Notes

  • No changes from Week 2.

